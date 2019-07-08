Louisville Members of US Worlds Team Delayed, Will Arrive to Training Camp Late

Due to weather issues on the night of Saturday, July 6th, several members of the U.S. National Team that train at the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky, will miss the first two days of Team USA’s training camp in Singapore, as they remain grounded.

USA Swimming 2019 World Championship Team coach Arthur Albiero told SwimSwam that he and the Louisville-based members of the 2019 Team USA World Championship squad have been delayed two days due to weather. Others who were planning to connect through Newark did make their flights and have made it to Singapore, as source at USA Swimming told SwimSwam this morning.

Of the delay, Albiero stated:

“Due to weather issues, our flight from Louisville to Newark was canceled last night. We worked closely with the travel agent who works with USA Swimming and our best option was to fully reschedule our departure.”

As for how the group will cope with the setback and continue their preparations for the World Championships, Albiero said they will stay home “and keep things simple.”

U.S. National Teamer Zach Harting who trains at the University of Louisville said on his Instagram story that the flight had been canceled and they were going to be in Louisville an additional two days, making their likely departure date tomorrow, July 9th, but SwimSwam has not gotten confirmation from USA Swimming if this is official.

SwimSwam has reached out to USA Swimming to see if other members of Team USA have also been delayed on their way to training camp, and will update as soon as we know, though the problem seems specific to those leaving from Louisville.

Members of the 2019 U.S. World Championship team currently training at the University of Louisville include Kelsi Dahlia (50 fly, 100 fly), Zach Harting (200 fly), and Mallory Comerford (100 freestyle).