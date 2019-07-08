Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

China Finishes With 11 of 15 Diving Golds At 2019 World University Games

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – DIVING

China won 6 of the final 9 gold medals in diving to lead all nations with 11 diving golds – one more than they earned last time they competed at this event in 2015.

China ultimately swept the individual springboard events. Wu Chunting added 3-meter gold on day 5, joining Song Shoulin (women’s 1-meter) and Liu Chengming (men’s 1- and 3-meter).

Meanwhile Mexico swept the individual platform events. Diego Balleza won the men’s platform, while Alejandra Estrella won the women’s platform. The two would combine to win the mixed synchronized platform event. Those three events, along with the women’s synchro platform (won by Dolores Hernandez and Carolina Mendoza) were the only events China didn’t win.

Estrella led all divers with 4 total medals: 2 gold and 2 silver. Balleza, Jiao Jingjing and Wu Chunting each had 2 golds and 1 silver.

Top Overall Medal Winners:

Total Gold Silver Bronze
Alejandra Estrella (MEX) 4 2 2
Diego Balleza (MEX) 3 2 1
Wu Chunting (CHN) 3 2 1
Jiao Jingjing (CHN) 3 2 1
Cho Eun-bi (KOR) 3 1 2

Estrella, Balleza, Wu and Jiao joined Liu and Hu Zijie as winners of two gold medals apiece.

FINAL DIVING MEDAL TABLE

The World University Games / Summer Universiade diving program features 13 events and 15 total golds given out. The men and women dive five events each (1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard, 10-meter platform, synchro 3-meter springboard, synchro 10-meter platform) and there are three mixed events: a synchro 3-meter springboard, synchro 10-meter platform and a mixed team event, where two divers combine to put together a 6-dive list with each diver contributing 3 dives.

That makes up the 13 events. Then, each nation can earn team classification medals by adding up the prelims scores of all their qualifiers in the five single-gender events and the three mixed-gender events. The teams with the highest men’s and women’s scores will earn gold, silver and bronze medals like any other event.

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1  China 11 4 0 15
2  Mexico 4 6 1 11
3  Russia 0 2 4 6
4  South Korea 0 2 3 5
5  Germany 0 1 0 1
6  Canada 0 0 2 2
 Italy* 0 0 2 2
 United States 0 0 2 2
9  Great Britain 0 0 1 1
Totals (9 nations) 15 15 15 45

