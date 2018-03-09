Lochte Posts 1:50/53.7 200 Free/100 Fly in First LCM Finals This Year

2018 PLANTATION (FL) SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ryan Lochte, who is swimming in his 1st LCM meet of the season, won the 200 free and 100 fly on the 2nd day of the Plantation Sectional. Lochte posted a 1:50.56 to win the 200 free by a second, and 53.77 to win the 100 fly by over a second. Both races were pretty good for Lochte’s first of the year relative to where he’s been in past seasons. Lochte also raced in a Stoneman Douglas High School cap tonight, swimming in honor of Nicholas Dworet, who was one of the 17 victims slain in the Stoneman Douglas school shooting last month.

Isabel Ivey, who recently verbally comitted to swim for Cal in the Fall of 2019, won the women’s 200 free in an impressive 1:59.74. That time marks Ivey as only the 4th female swimmer to swim a sub-2:00 LCM 200 free in the US this year. 2 of those 4 swimmers, Taylor Ruck and Kayla Sanchez, live and train in Canada, as well as compete for Canada internationally, although they are still USA Swimming members and therefore included in the list. That leaves Melanie Margalis as the only other American training in the US to break 2:00 so far this season, with her 1:58.23 from the Austin Pro Series.

13 year old Joshua Zuchowski had a very impressive 3rd place finish in the men’s 50 backstroke, posting a 27.89. Zuchowski has broken several NAG (National Age Group) records in his young career, and he was only beaten by Corey Main (27.08) and Daniel Torres (27.28) tonight.

Boglarka Kapas won the women’s 400 IM by 2 seconds over 15 year old Olivia McMurray, posting a 4:51.86 to McMurray’s 4:53.76. None of Kapas’ splits were particularly outstanding, but her splits of 1:06.93/1:13.93/1:25.74/1:05.26 respectively were solid enough across the board to give her the win fairly comfortably.