Tusup Ordered To Apologize After Hosszu Testifies Against His Claim

Shane Tusup, longtime coach and husband of Olympic champ Katinka Hosszu, has been ordered to apologize to a former Iron Aquatics coach and pay his legal fees after Hosszu testified against her husband in court.

Darren Ward was a former coach with Iron Aquatics, the club started by Hosszu and Tusup and branded in line with her well-marketed “Iron Lady” moniker. Hungarian media report that there was an altercation between Tusup and Ward at the Hungarian National Championships last April in which Tusup allegedly screamed at Ward “If you do that again, I’ll kill you.”

Per Hungarian news site Kisalfold.hu, Tusup claimed he reacted that way because Ward approached Hosszu threateningly. But several sites, including 24.hu and Kisalfold.hu, are reporting that Hosszu herself testified in court, saying that Ward did not approach her threateningly, effectively denying Tusup’s defense. 24.hu quotes two other Iron Aquatics swimmers who confirm Hosszu’s testimony, saying that up to 100 people heard Tusup’s outburst and the meet even stopped because “everyone got stunned and frozen” (in a rough translation of the Hungarian).

Tusup is now required to apologize to Ward and pay Ward’s legal fees.

Tusup has now become widely known for his controversial on-deck manner. He was criticized late last year for an expletive-laden tirade directed at an official at an age group meet – Tusup was upset about what he considered an unfair start to a relay of 10- and 11-year-old girls, and responded by shouting “F[***] you, Mr. Pass” at the meet organizer, local media reported. Tusup defended his actions by comparing himself to NBA coach Gregg Popovich, who was ejected from a professional basketball game for similar reasons.

Hosszu testifying against Tusup’s version of events in court is just the next episode in what has become a public rift between the husband/wife, coach/swimmer pairing. Tusup and Hosszu had hit a ‘difficult time’ in their relationship as of January, and Hosszu was training separately in Miami, leaving Tusup in Hungary.