Sophia Diagne Downs 100 IM Record on Day 3 of NJCAA Championships

2018 NJCAA NATIONAL SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 7th-10th, 2018

Anne Wilder Aquatic Complex, Fort Pierce, FL

SCY

Day three of the 2018 NJCAA National Swimming and Diving Championships featured finals for the women’s and men’s 100 IM, 500 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 800 free relays.

Indian River’s Sophia Diagne kicked things off with a new NJCAA record in the 100 IM, winning the event in 56.26. In second was teammate Elianna Kennon in 1:00.26, and in third was Iowa Central’s Sandra Rivas in 1:00.93. On the men’s side, Indian River’s Ryen Van Wyk took first in 50.49, followed by Guillaume Bolivard in 51.67. MCC’s Benjamin Metzger was third in 53.72.

NJCAA 1000 record-holder Sule Van Der Merwe led Indian River’s sweep of the women’s 500 in 4:56.06, followed by teammates Elizabeth Watts in 5:03.42, and Molly Layde in 5:11.64. Indian River went 1-2-3-4 in the men’s race. Ruben Van Leeuwen led the way in 4:25.96, followed by Luka Tomic in 4:30.10 and Kevin Bargate in 4:32.09.

In the women’s 100 back, Indian River’s Courtney Bargate topped the field in 57.26. In second was Malin Wallen in 57.72, and in third was MCC’s Alicia Shenal in 58.21. Gabriele Sasia, of Indian River, led his team’s sweep of the men’s race in 50.19, followed by Conor Lynch in 50.81, and Jared Ingram in 51.10.

Courtney Perrett won the women’s 100 breast in 1:03.31, followed by Indian River teammate Olivia Berglund in 1:04.90. Iowa Lakes’ Brenda Neves was third with a 1:08.59. Iowa Lakes’ Hylton Collinson won the men’s race in 56.55, followed by South Georgia’s Andrew Brown in 56.91, and Indian River’s Eric Veit in 57.41.

Indian River’s Ianthe Van Der Westhuizen went 2:08.16 to win the women’s 200 fly, followed by South Georgia’s Jessica Dunton and Lindsey Garrison in 2:09.21 and 2:17.09, respectively. Tiger Pilkington won the men’s race in 1:49.20, followed by Tucker Adams in 1:51.37. Iowa Central’s Mitch Emery took third in 1:53.21.

The Indian River women’s team of Malin Wallen, Sule Van Der Merwe, Elizabeth Watts, and Camryn Wheals won the 800 free relay by over 30 seconds, touching first in 7:29.49 (1:51.15/1:53.10/1:54.01/1:51/23). The men’s team also won by nearly 30 seconds. Ruben Van Leeuwen, Luka Tomic, Kevin Bargate, and Tiger Pilkington split 1:37.74/1:37.21/1:38.63/1:39.07 for their final time of 6:32.65 — less than a second off the NJCAA record.