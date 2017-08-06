Lochte Breaks Phelps’ 200 IM Meet Record for Gold at 2017 U.S. Open

In his post-Rio USA Swimming meet debut, U.S. Olympian Ryan Lochte swam to a gold medal and a Championship Record in the 200 IM at the 2017 U.S. Open. Lochte, who stated that he’s only been training 1-2 times per week in his post-race interview after yesterday’s 100 back, is the reigning World Record holder in the 200 IM. Tonight, he shaved over half a second off his prelims time (1:59.82) to take gold in 1:59.24. That cleared the former Championship Record of 1:59.26 set by the legendary Michael Phelps in 2006.

Splits Comparison: Ryan Lochte‘s 200 IM at 2017 U.S. Open

Swimmer 50 fly split 50 back split 50 breast split 50 free split Final Time Ryan Lochte, 2017 U.S. Open Finals 26.09 29.42 34.52 29.21 1:59.24 Ryan Lochte, 2017 U.S. Open Prelims 26.27 30.41 33.81 29.33 1:59.82

The big difference maker between Lochte’s 2 swims today came on the backstroke leg. He was nearly a full second faster on the backstroke split in finals (29.42) than he was in prelims (30.41). He was significantly slower on the breaststroke split in finals, however, adding 7 tenths on that leg at night. After finishing a distant 5th in the 100 back, Lochte said the 200 IM would be the real indicator of where he’s at and how much work he needs to do, so he’ll likely be working on his endurance from this point on to keep that breaststroke split a little bit quicker.

While he won tonight’s race by a large margin, Lochte still fell short of making the 2017-18 U.S. National Team Roster. With only the World University Games remaining as a qualifying meet, there won’t be any more opportunities for him to grab a spot this time around. As it stands, the 6th fastest 200 IMer in the National Team selection standings is Will Licon with his 1:58.54 from the 2017 U.S. Nationals.