Lochte: “It’s time for me to start doing my job again” (Video)

by Coleman Hodges 10

August 06th, 2017 National, News, U.S. Open, Video

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN 200 LC METER IM

  • American: 1:54.00 7/28/2011 Ryan Lochte
  • U.S. Open: 1:54.56 7/10/2009 Ryan Lochte
  • U.S. Open Meet: 1:59.26 11/30/2006 Michael F Phelps
  1. GOLD- Ryan Lochte, Trojan Swim Club 1:59.24
  2. SILVER- Xavier Mohammed, Swim Wales 2:00.47
  3. BRONZE- Sam Stewart, Longhorn Aquatics 2:01.51

The field was bunched at the fly wall, but Texas A&M’s Brock Bonetti turned just ahead of Trojan Swim Club’s Ryan Lochte. Lochte had a smooth backstroke leg and pulled ahead of the field, although Swim Wales’ Xavier Mohammedstayed with him. The pair had the clear lead heading into the breaststroke, where Lochte broke away and led by about 3/4 of a body heading into the freestyle. Lochte increased his lead over the final 50 meters and touched in a new U.S. Open meet record of 1:59.24, taking 2/100 off Michael Phelps’ 2006 meet mark.

Mohammed finished second with 2:00.47. Third place went to Sam Stewart of Longhorn Aquatics in 2:01.51.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

10 Comments on "Lochte: “It’s time for me to start doing my job again” (Video)"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mlaformat

Im assuming he is talking about his part time job at Mcdonalds? Lack of a degree didnt leave him with many job options

Vote Up5-16Vote Down Reply
1 hour 16 minutes ago
Cbf

He does have a degree. He graduated from the University of Florida.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
34 minutes 58 seconds ago
lilaswimmer

He has degree… from U Florida..Sports Management…

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
22 minutes 13 seconds ago
Mlaformat

Or he could be talking about the task of taking lots of time off and making babies in his excessive free time

Vote Up4-9Vote Down Reply
1 hour 14 minutes ago
dude

have you seen Kayla Rae? I’d be making babies with her too if she let me.

Vote Up8-6Vote Down Reply
1 hour 5 minutes ago
MLAformat

Bro, have some respect.

Vote Up8-6Vote Down Reply
1 hour 4 minutes ago
lilaswimmer

isn’t she an Instagram “Model”….?

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
19 minutes 53 seconds ago
Swimmer

Sub 2:00 is a pretty nice staring point.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour 9 minutes ago
wpDiscuz

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »