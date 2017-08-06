Lochte: “It’s time for me to start doing my job again” (Video)

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN 200 LC METER IM

American: 1:54.00 7/28/2011 Ryan Lochte

U.S. Open: 1:54.56 7/10/2009 Ryan Lochte

U.S. Open Meet: 1:59.26 11/30/2006 Michael F Phelps

GOLD- Ryan Lochte, Trojan Swim Club 1:59.24 SILVER- Xavier Mohammed, Swim Wales 2:00.47 BRONZE- Sam Stewart, Longhorn Aquatics 2:01.51

The field was bunched at the fly wall, but Texas A&M’s Brock Bonetti turned just ahead of Trojan Swim Club’s Ryan Lochte. Lochte had a smooth backstroke leg and pulled ahead of the field, although Swim Wales’ Xavier Mohammedstayed with him. The pair had the clear lead heading into the breaststroke, where Lochte broke away and led by about 3/4 of a body heading into the freestyle. Lochte increased his lead over the final 50 meters and touched in a new U.S. Open meet record of 1:59.24, taking 2/100 off Michael Phelps’ 2006 meet mark.

Mohammed finished second with 2:00.47. Third place went to Sam Stewart of Longhorn Aquatics in 2:01.51.