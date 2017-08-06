FINA World Cup Berlin: Multiple Dutch National Records Go Down

FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN

The Dutch made their presence known in Berlin in a big way while competing at the 2nd stop of the 2017 FINA World Cup Series. Big guns such as recent World Championships silver medalist Ranomi Kromowidjojo and national record holder Jesse Puts constructed some impressive outings on day 1, contributing to 3 Dutch national records falling on the day.

Both Puts and Kromo were members of the mixed 4x50m medley relay, which struck gold by three tenths of a second ahead of Finland tonight. Puts led off in 24.20, followed by Arno Kammina who split 26.23 to hand off to Maaike De Waard. De Waard got her job done in 24.91, while Kromo anchored in 23.07 for the foursome to collectively split a new Dutch NR time of 1:38.41. The old mark stood at 1:39.23 from Netanya, Isreal at the European Short Course Championships.

The other national records came in individual events, with backstroker Kira Toussaint notching a new mark in the discipline’s splash n’ dash. After producing a solid 26.24 to shave .03 off of the previous NR of 26.32 held by Hinkelien Schrueder and De Waard, Toussaint took things even lower in finals to a time of 26.24. That earned Toussaint silver behind Australian world champion Emily Seebohm (26.15).

Kyle Stolk was the other mover and shaker for the Dutch squad, firing off a new record in the men’s 200m IM. Although his time tonight of 1:54.33 resulted in a 4th place finish for Stolk, his effort was enough to erase an almost 20-year-old mark from the Dutch short course record books. Marcel Wouda, now NTC Head Coach, held the old 200 SCM mark of 1:55.90 from way back in 1998.

The World Cup Berlin competition continues tomorrow, August 7th.