Sjostrom Over $30K, Hosszu, Kromowidjojo Earn WR Bonuses In Berlin

FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN

Sarah Sjostrom still leads all money-earners after two stops of the 2017 World Cup, but Katinka Hosszu and Ranomi Kromowidjojo both earned $10,000 world record bonuses to close the gap in Berlin.

Hosszu was the top money-earner in Berlin, making $16,000 on a perfect 4-for-4 in wins along with a new 100 IM world record. Kromowidjojo made $14,700 on a combination of one individual gold, one silver, a world record and two winning mixed-gender relays. Sjostrom won two golds and two silvers for $5000 total.

For the men, Chad le Clos was the top earner, matching his $4500 total from Moscow. He now leads all men with $9,000 thus far.

2016 Comparison

Sjostrom is outpacing Hosszu’s earnings mark from this point last year, but le Clos is well behind Vladimir Morozov‘s pace from last year, having not broken a world record yet.

On the other hand, the new World Cup rules now have almost three times as many women winning prize money this year compared to this point last year, though many of them won only small amounts. More than twice as many men have won money compared to this point last year.

2016 2017
Women
 Top Earner Hosszu Sjostrom
Top Earned $27,000 $30,500
# of Money-Winners 24 67
Men
 Top Earner Morozov Le Clos
Top Earned $32,500 $9,000
# of Money-Winners 34 72

PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

The prize money system has changed in 2017 – full series changes laid out in detail here.

Event Prizes

Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:

  • Gold: $1500
  • Silver: $1000
  • Bronze: $500
  • 4th: $400
  • 5th: $300
  • 6th: $200

Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).

  • Gold: $3000
  • Silver: $2000
  • Bronze: $1000

In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.

Cluster Bonuses

The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters of 3 meets each. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 6 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all 3 meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:

  • 1st: $50,000
  • 2nd: $35,000
  • 3rd: $30,000
  • 4th: $20,000
  • 5th: $10,000
  • 6th: $5,000

Series Bonuses

And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:

  • 1st: $100,000
  • 2nd: $50,000
  • 3rd: $30,000

WORLD CUP MONEY LISTS

Men:

Rank Name TOTAL Moscow Berlin
1 Chad le Clos $9,000 $4,500 $4,500
2 Vladimir Morozov $6,700 $5,200 $1,500
3 Kirill Prigoda $5,750 $2,750 $3,000
4 Radoslaw Kawecki $5,550 $2,300 $3,250
5 Philip Heintz $5,450 $2,050 $3,400
6 Masaki Kaneko $4,000 $1,500 $2,500
6 Cameron van der Burgh $4,000 $1,500 $2,500
8 Ilya Shymanovich $2,900 $2,000 $900
9 Gabriele Detti $2,800 $1,300 $1,500
9 Aleksandr Krasnykh $2,800 $2,500 $300
11 Tom Shields $2,650 $950 $1,700
12 Adam Barrett $2,500 $2,000 $500
12 Pawe Juraszek $2,500 $2,000 $500
14 Christian Diener $2,450 $1,750 $700
15 Pavel Sankovich $2,400 $1,900 $500
16 Sergei Fesikov $2,250 $2,250 $0
17 Dominik Kozma $1,900 $0 $1,900
18 Jesse Puts $1,700 $200 $1,500
19 Yauhen Tsurkin $1,650 $650 $1,000
20 Kacper Majchrzak $1,500 $0 $1,500
20 Henrik Christiansen $1,500 $500 $1,000
20 Mitchell Larkin $1,500 $1,200 $300
23 Fabio Scozzoli $1,400 $0 $1,400
24 Grigory Tarasevich $1,100 $400 $700
25 Federico Turrini $1,000 $0 $1,000
25 Ayrton Sweeney $1,000 $500 $500
25 Kenneth To $1,000 $500 $500
28 Wojciech Wojdak $900 $400 $500
28 Anton Chupkov $900 $700 $200
30 Danas Rapsys $800 $0 $800
30 Basten Caerts $800 $800 $0
32 Arno Kamminga $750 $0 $750
32 Thom de Boer $750 $0 $750
34 Konrad Czerniak $700 $0 $700
34 Riku Potyakivi $700 $0 $700
36 Kyle Stolk $600 $0 $600
36 Jonathan Gomez $600 $200 $400
38 Oleg Kostin $550 $550 $0
39 Ari-Pekka Liukkonen $500 $0 $500
39 Masayuki Umemoto $500 $0 $500
39 Jakub Skierka $500 $300 $200
39 Marco Orsi $500 $500 $0
39 Mikhail Vekovishchev $500 $500 $0
39 Tomasz Polewka $500 $500 $0
45 Jacob Heidtmann $400 $0 $400
45 Florian Wellbrock $400 $0 $400
45 Aleksandr Osipenko $400 $400 $0
45 Matteo Rivolta $400 $400 $0
45 Maxim Lobanovskij $400 $400 $0
45 Nikita Lobintsev $400 $400 $0
51 Delvidas Margevicius $300 $0 $300
51 Amo Kamminga $300 $0 $300
51 Clyde Lewis $300 $0 $300
51 Patrick Staber $300 $0 $300
51 Renato Prono $300 $0 $300
51 Ruwen Straub $300 $0 $300
51 Alexander Fedorov $300 $300 $0
51 Eduard Valiakhmetov $300 $300 $0
51 Egor Suchkov $300 $300 $0
60 Jack Cartwright $250 $0 $250
60 Marcin Stolarski $250 $0 $250
60 James Roberts $250 $0 $250
60 Kirill Kiselev $250 $250 $0
60 Nikita Korolev $250 $250 $0
60 Roman Shevliakov $250 $250 $0
66 Ilia Druzhinin $200 $0 $200
66 Ivan Pavlov $200 $200 $0
66 Markus Lie $200 $200 $0
66 Rustam Gadirov $200 $200 $0
66 Viktar Staselovich $200 $200 $0
71 Marek Botik $100 $0 $100
71 Lawrence Palmer $100 $0 $100

Women:

Rank Name TOTAL Moscow Berlin
1 Sarah Sjostrom $30,500 $25,500 $5,000
2 Katinka Hosszu $21,500 $5,500 $16,000
3 Ranomi Kromowidjojo $16,950 $2,250 $14,700
4 Emily Seebohm $6,500 $4,000 $2,500
5 Alia Atkinson $6,400 $2,900 $3,500
6 Mireia Belmonte $5,500 $3,000 $2,500
7 Maalke De Waard $3,150 $1,400 $1,750
7 Femke Heemskerk $3,150 $1,500 $1,650
9 Rikke Moller Pedersen $3,000 $1,700 $1,300
10 Aleksandra Urbanczyk $2,850 $1,300 $1,550
11 Federica Pellegrini $2,750 $1,750 $1,000
12 Jenna Laukkanen $2,500 $600 $1,900
13 Franziska Hentke $2,200 $1,800 $400
14 Alicia Tchorz $1,800 $1,800 $0
15 Cate Campbell $1,750 $1,000 $750
15 Svetlana Chimrova $1,750 $1,750 $0
15 Veronika Popova $1,750 $1,750 $0
18 Kristel Kobrich $1,700 $1,300 $400
19 Kira Toussaint $1,400 $0 $1,400
20 Ruta Meilutyte $1,300 $1,300 $0
21 Fanny Lecluyse $1,000 $0 $1,000
21 Ilaria Bianchi $1,000 $0 $1,000
21 Sarah Kohler $1,000 $0 $1,000
21 Maria Temnikova $1,000 $1,000 $0
25 Mikkayla Sheridan $900 $0 $900
25 Mimosa Jallow $900 $0 $900
25 Anna Egorova $900 $900 $0
25 Maria Kameneva $900 $900 $0
29 Kimberly Buys $800 $0 $800
29 Dominika Sztandera $800 $800 $0
31 Anna Dowgiert $750 $0 $750
31 Rozaliya Nasretdinova $750 $750 $0
33 Diana Duraes $700 $700 $0
33 Emma Robinson $700 $700 $0
35 Alexandra Wenk $550 $550 $0
36 Blair Evans $500 $0 $500
36 Aliena Schmidtke $500 $0 $500
36 Nadine Laemmler $500 $0 $500
36 Natalia Ivaneeva $500 $500 $0
40 Daria Kartashova $450 $450 $0
41 Ilaria Cusinato $400 $0 $400
41 Aisling Scott $400 $0 $400
41 Arianna Castiglioni $400 $0 $400
41 Martina Carraro $400 $0 $400
41 Robin Neumann $400 $0 $400
41 Chan Kin Lok $400 $400 $0
41 Daria Chikunova $400 $400 $0
41 Ekaterina Shapanikova $400 $400 $0
41 Anastasia Guzhenkova $400 $400 $0
50 Dahlas Rogers $300 $0 $300
50 Jenny Mensing $300 $0 $300
50 Carla Buchanan $300 $0 $300
50 Camille Dauba $300 $0 $300
50 Marjolein Delno $300 $0 $300
50 Maya Tobehn $300 $0 $300
50 Tamara van Vliet $300 $0 $300
50 Claudia Hufnagl $300 $300 $0
58 Brittany Elmslie $250 $0 $250
58 Anastasiia Fesikova $250 $250 $0
58 Daria Ustinova $250 $250 $0
58 Lisa Graf $250 $250 $0
62 Lena Kreundl $200 $0 $200
62 Tessa Vermeulen $200 $0 $200
62 Kristina Vershinina $200 $200 $0
62 Isabella Arcila $200 $200 $0
62 Tamila Holub $200 $200 $0
62 Vera Kalashnikova $200 $200 $0

Comments on "Sjostrom Over $30K, Hosszu, Kromowidjojo Earn WR Bonuses In Berlin"

Danny

Have I got this correct: if a swimmer finishes top in all 3 clusters they will get $50k prize money from each, then finish 1st overall and get the $100k, so their is a chance to win $250k on top of their individual race prize money ?

13 minutes 18 seconds ago
Jared Anderson

That’s correct. Here’s last year’s final money lists, if that helps visualize it: https://swimswam.com/hosszu-finishes-2016-world-cup-386k-morozov-332k/

3 minutes 29 seconds ago
Siphiwe Baleka
Wish the world cup would come to the US or Arena Pro swim series upped its prize money. As a kid, always wanted to be a great swimmer and a professional athlete. Looks like that is possible now. That’s a lot of prize money. Wish there was something like a Masters circuit, too. LOL. Hey, golf has the Senior PGA. They even play on TV, and there’s no way you can tell me that watching golf on tv is way more exciting than swimming!!! A lot of my peers are still swimming and still very fast and every bit as competitive. Look at all the world records that were broken at USMS Summer Nationals! It’s exciting to watch when significant… Read more »
39 seconds ago
