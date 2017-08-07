Sjostrom Over $30K, Hosszu, Kromowidjojo Earn WR Bonuses In Berlin

FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN

Sarah Sjostrom still leads all money-earners after two stops of the 2017 World Cup, but Katinka Hosszu and Ranomi Kromowidjojo both earned $10,000 world record bonuses to close the gap in Berlin.

Hosszu was the top money-earner in Berlin, making $16,000 on a perfect 4-for-4 in wins along with a new 100 IM world record. Kromowidjojo made $14,700 on a combination of one individual gold, one silver, a world record and two winning mixed-gender relays. Sjostrom won two golds and two silvers for $5000 total.

For the men, Chad le Clos was the top earner, matching his $4500 total from Moscow. He now leads all men with $9,000 thus far.

2016 Comparison

Sjostrom is outpacing Hosszu’s earnings mark from this point last year, but le Clos is well behind Vladimir Morozov‘s pace from last year, having not broken a world record yet.

On the other hand, the new World Cup rules now have almost three times as many women winning prize money this year compared to this point last year, though many of them won only small amounts. More than twice as many men have won money compared to this point last year.

2016 2017 Women Top Earner Hosszu Sjostrom Top Earned $27,000 $30,500 # of Money-Winners 24 67 Men Top Earner Morozov Le Clos Top Earned $32,500 $9,000 # of Money-Winners 34 72

PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

The prize money system has changed in 2017 – full series changes laid out in detail here.

Event Prizes

Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:

Gold: $1500

Silver: $1000

Bronze: $500

4th: $400

5th: $300

6th: $200

Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).

Gold: $3000

Silver: $2000

Bronze: $1000

In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.

Cluster Bonuses

The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters of 3 meets each. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 6 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all 3 meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:

1st: $50,000

2nd: $35,000

3rd: $30,000

4th: $20,000

5th: $10,000

6th: $5,000

Series Bonuses

And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:

1st: $100,000

2nd: $50,000

3rd: $30,000

WORLD CUP MONEY LISTS

Men:

Rank Name TOTAL Moscow Berlin 1 Chad le Clos $9,000 $4,500 $4,500 2 Vladimir Morozov $6,700 $5,200 $1,500 3 Kirill Prigoda $5,750 $2,750 $3,000 4 Radoslaw Kawecki $5,550 $2,300 $3,250 5 Philip Heintz $5,450 $2,050 $3,400 6 Masaki Kaneko $4,000 $1,500 $2,500 6 Cameron van der Burgh $4,000 $1,500 $2,500 8 Ilya Shymanovich $2,900 $2,000 $900 9 Gabriele Detti $2,800 $1,300 $1,500 9 Aleksandr Krasnykh $2,800 $2,500 $300 11 Tom Shields $2,650 $950 $1,700 12 Adam Barrett $2,500 $2,000 $500 12 Pawe Juraszek $2,500 $2,000 $500 14 Christian Diener $2,450 $1,750 $700 15 Pavel Sankovich $2,400 $1,900 $500 16 Sergei Fesikov $2,250 $2,250 $0 17 Dominik Kozma $1,900 $0 $1,900 18 Jesse Puts $1,700 $200 $1,500 19 Yauhen Tsurkin $1,650 $650 $1,000 20 Kacper Majchrzak $1,500 $0 $1,500 20 Henrik Christiansen $1,500 $500 $1,000 20 Mitchell Larkin $1,500 $1,200 $300 23 Fabio Scozzoli $1,400 $0 $1,400 24 Grigory Tarasevich $1,100 $400 $700 25 Federico Turrini $1,000 $0 $1,000 25 Ayrton Sweeney $1,000 $500 $500 25 Kenneth To $1,000 $500 $500 28 Wojciech Wojdak $900 $400 $500 28 Anton Chupkov $900 $700 $200 30 Danas Rapsys $800 $0 $800 30 Basten Caerts $800 $800 $0 32 Arno Kamminga $750 $0 $750 32 Thom de Boer $750 $0 $750 34 Konrad Czerniak $700 $0 $700 34 Riku Potyakivi $700 $0 $700 36 Kyle Stolk $600 $0 $600 36 Jonathan Gomez $600 $200 $400 38 Oleg Kostin $550 $550 $0 39 Ari-Pekka Liukkonen $500 $0 $500 39 Masayuki Umemoto $500 $0 $500 39 Jakub Skierka $500 $300 $200 39 Marco Orsi $500 $500 $0 39 Mikhail Vekovishchev $500 $500 $0 39 Tomasz Polewka $500 $500 $0 45 Jacob Heidtmann $400 $0 $400 45 Florian Wellbrock $400 $0 $400 45 Aleksandr Osipenko $400 $400 $0 45 Matteo Rivolta $400 $400 $0 45 Maxim Lobanovskij $400 $400 $0 45 Nikita Lobintsev $400 $400 $0 51 Delvidas Margevicius $300 $0 $300 51 Amo Kamminga $300 $0 $300 51 Clyde Lewis $300 $0 $300 51 Patrick Staber $300 $0 $300 51 Renato Prono $300 $0 $300 51 Ruwen Straub $300 $0 $300 51 Alexander Fedorov $300 $300 $0 51 Eduard Valiakhmetov $300 $300 $0 51 Egor Suchkov $300 $300 $0 60 Jack Cartwright $250 $0 $250 60 Marcin Stolarski $250 $0 $250 60 James Roberts $250 $0 $250 60 Kirill Kiselev $250 $250 $0 60 Nikita Korolev $250 $250 $0 60 Roman Shevliakov $250 $250 $0 66 Ilia Druzhinin $200 $0 $200 66 Ivan Pavlov $200 $200 $0 66 Markus Lie $200 $200 $0 66 Rustam Gadirov $200 $200 $0 66 Viktar Staselovich $200 $200 $0 71 Marek Botik $100 $0 $100 71 Lawrence Palmer $100 $0 $100

Women: