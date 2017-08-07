Sjostrom Over $30K, Hosszu, Kromowidjojo Earn WR Bonuses In Berlin

FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN
- Sunday, August 06 – Monday, August 07, 2017
- Berlin, Germany – Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europa-Sportpark
- Short Course – 25 m
Sarah Sjostrom still leads all money-earners after two stops of the 2017 World Cup, but Katinka Hosszu and Ranomi Kromowidjojo both earned $10,000 world record bonuses to close the gap in Berlin.
Hosszu was the top money-earner in Berlin, making $16,000 on a perfect 4-for-4 in wins along with a new 100 IM world record. Kromowidjojo made $14,700 on a combination of one individual gold, one silver, a world record and two winning mixed-gender relays. Sjostrom won two golds and two silvers for $5000 total.
For the men, Chad le Clos was the top earner, matching his $4500 total from Moscow. He now leads all men with $9,000 thus far.
2016 Comparison
Sjostrom is outpacing Hosszu’s earnings mark from this point last year, but le Clos is well behind Vladimir Morozov‘s pace from last year, having not broken a world record yet.
On the other hand, the new World Cup rules now have almost three times as many women winning prize money this year compared to this point last year, though many of them won only small amounts. More than twice as many men have won money compared to this point last year.
|2016
|2017
|
Women
|Top Earner
|Hosszu
|Sjostrom
|Top Earned
|$27,000
|$30,500
|# of Money-Winners
|24
|67
|
Men
|Top Earner
|Morozov
|Le Clos
|Top Earned
|$32,500
|$9,000
|# of Money-Winners
|34
|72
PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM
The prize money system has changed in 2017 – full series changes laid out in detail here.
Event Prizes
Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:
- Gold: $1500
- Silver: $1000
- Bronze: $500
- 4th: $400
- 5th: $300
- 6th: $200
Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).
- Gold: $3000
- Silver: $2000
- Bronze: $1000
In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.
World Record Bonuses
Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.
Cluster Bonuses
The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters of 3 meets each. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 6 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all 3 meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:
- 1st: $50,000
- 2nd: $35,000
- 3rd: $30,000
- 4th: $20,000
- 5th: $10,000
- 6th: $5,000
Series Bonuses
And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:
- 1st: $100,000
- 2nd: $50,000
- 3rd: $30,000
WORLD CUP MONEY LISTS
Men:
|Rank
|Name
|TOTAL
|Moscow
|Berlin
|1
|Chad le Clos
|$9,000
|$4,500
|$4,500
|2
|Vladimir Morozov
|$6,700
|$5,200
|$1,500
|3
|Kirill Prigoda
|$5,750
|$2,750
|$3,000
|4
|Radoslaw Kawecki
|$5,550
|$2,300
|$3,250
|5
|Philip Heintz
|$5,450
|$2,050
|$3,400
|6
|Masaki Kaneko
|$4,000
|$1,500
|$2,500
|6
|Cameron van der Burgh
|$4,000
|$1,500
|$2,500
|8
|Ilya Shymanovich
|$2,900
|$2,000
|$900
|9
|Gabriele Detti
|$2,800
|$1,300
|$1,500
|9
|Aleksandr Krasnykh
|$2,800
|$2,500
|$300
|11
|Tom Shields
|$2,650
|$950
|$1,700
|12
|Adam Barrett
|$2,500
|$2,000
|$500
|12
|Pawe Juraszek
|$2,500
|$2,000
|$500
|14
|Christian Diener
|$2,450
|$1,750
|$700
|15
|Pavel Sankovich
|$2,400
|$1,900
|$500
|16
|Sergei Fesikov
|$2,250
|$2,250
|$0
|17
|Dominik Kozma
|$1,900
|$0
|$1,900
|18
|Jesse Puts
|$1,700
|$200
|$1,500
|19
|Yauhen Tsurkin
|$1,650
|$650
|$1,000
|20
|Kacper Majchrzak
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|20
|Henrik Christiansen
|$1,500
|$500
|$1,000
|20
|Mitchell Larkin
|$1,500
|$1,200
|$300
|23
|Fabio Scozzoli
|$1,400
|$0
|$1,400
|24
|Grigory Tarasevich
|$1,100
|$400
|$700
|25
|Federico Turrini
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|25
|Ayrton Sweeney
|$1,000
|$500
|$500
|25
|Kenneth To
|$1,000
|$500
|$500
|28
|Wojciech Wojdak
|$900
|$400
|$500
|28
|Anton Chupkov
|$900
|$700
|$200
|30
|Danas Rapsys
|$800
|$0
|$800
|30
|Basten Caerts
|$800
|$800
|$0
|32
|Arno Kamminga
|$750
|$0
|$750
|32
|Thom de Boer
|$750
|$0
|$750
|34
|Konrad Czerniak
|$700
|$0
|$700
|34
|Riku Potyakivi
|$700
|$0
|$700
|36
|Kyle Stolk
|$600
|$0
|$600
|36
|Jonathan Gomez
|$600
|$200
|$400
|38
|Oleg Kostin
|$550
|$550
|$0
|39
|Ari-Pekka Liukkonen
|$500
|$0
|$500
|39
|Masayuki Umemoto
|$500
|$0
|$500
|39
|Jakub Skierka
|$500
|$300
|$200
|39
|Marco Orsi
|$500
|$500
|$0
|39
|Mikhail Vekovishchev
|$500
|$500
|$0
|39
|Tomasz Polewka
|$500
|$500
|$0
|45
|Jacob Heidtmann
|$400
|$0
|$400
|45
|Florian Wellbrock
|$400
|$0
|$400
|45
|Aleksandr Osipenko
|$400
|$400
|$0
|45
|Matteo Rivolta
|$400
|$400
|$0
|45
|Maxim Lobanovskij
|$400
|$400
|$0
|45
|Nikita Lobintsev
|$400
|$400
|$0
|51
|Delvidas Margevicius
|$300
|$0
|$300
|51
|Amo Kamminga
|$300
|$0
|$300
|51
|Clyde Lewis
|$300
|$0
|$300
|51
|Patrick Staber
|$300
|$0
|$300
|51
|Renato Prono
|$300
|$0
|$300
|51
|Ruwen Straub
|$300
|$0
|$300
|51
|Alexander Fedorov
|$300
|$300
|$0
|51
|Eduard Valiakhmetov
|$300
|$300
|$0
|51
|Egor Suchkov
|$300
|$300
|$0
|60
|Jack Cartwright
|$250
|$0
|$250
|60
|Marcin Stolarski
|$250
|$0
|$250
|60
|James Roberts
|$250
|$0
|$250
|60
|Kirill Kiselev
|$250
|$250
|$0
|60
|Nikita Korolev
|$250
|$250
|$0
|60
|Roman Shevliakov
|$250
|$250
|$0
|66
|Ilia Druzhinin
|$200
|$0
|$200
|66
|Ivan Pavlov
|$200
|$200
|$0
|66
|Markus Lie
|$200
|$200
|$0
|66
|Rustam Gadirov
|$200
|$200
|$0
|66
|Viktar Staselovich
|$200
|$200
|$0
|71
|Marek Botik
|$100
|$0
|$100
|71
|Lawrence Palmer
|$100
|$0
|$100
Women:
|Rank
|Name
|TOTAL
|Moscow
|Berlin
|1
|Sarah Sjostrom
|$30,500
|$25,500
|$5,000
|2
|Katinka Hosszu
|$21,500
|$5,500
|$16,000
|3
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|$16,950
|$2,250
|$14,700
|4
|Emily Seebohm
|$6,500
|$4,000
|$2,500
|5
|Alia Atkinson
|$6,400
|$2,900
|$3,500
|6
|Mireia Belmonte
|$5,500
|$3,000
|$2,500
|7
|Maalke De Waard
|$3,150
|$1,400
|$1,750
|7
|Femke Heemskerk
|$3,150
|$1,500
|$1,650
|9
|Rikke Moller Pedersen
|$3,000
|$1,700
|$1,300
|10
|Aleksandra Urbanczyk
|$2,850
|$1,300
|$1,550
|11
|Federica Pellegrini
|$2,750
|$1,750
|$1,000
|12
|Jenna Laukkanen
|$2,500
|$600
|$1,900
|13
|Franziska Hentke
|$2,200
|$1,800
|$400
|14
|Alicia Tchorz
|$1,800
|$1,800
|$0
|15
|Cate Campbell
|$1,750
|$1,000
|$750
|15
|Svetlana Chimrova
|$1,750
|$1,750
|$0
|15
|Veronika Popova
|$1,750
|$1,750
|$0
|18
|Kristel Kobrich
|$1,700
|$1,300
|$400
|19
|Kira Toussaint
|$1,400
|$0
|$1,400
|20
|Ruta Meilutyte
|$1,300
|$1,300
|$0
|21
|Fanny Lecluyse
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|21
|Ilaria Bianchi
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|21
|Sarah Kohler
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|21
|Maria Temnikova
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|25
|Mikkayla Sheridan
|$900
|$0
|$900
|25
|Mimosa Jallow
|$900
|$0
|$900
|25
|Anna Egorova
|$900
|$900
|$0
|25
|Maria Kameneva
|$900
|$900
|$0
|29
|Kimberly Buys
|$800
|$0
|$800
|29
|Dominika Sztandera
|$800
|$800
|$0
|31
|Anna Dowgiert
|$750
|$0
|$750
|31
|Rozaliya Nasretdinova
|$750
|$750
|$0
|33
|Diana Duraes
|$700
|$700
|$0
|33
|Emma Robinson
|$700
|$700
|$0
|35
|Alexandra Wenk
|$550
|$550
|$0
|36
|Blair Evans
|$500
|$0
|$500
|36
|Aliena Schmidtke
|$500
|$0
|$500
|36
|Nadine Laemmler
|$500
|$0
|$500
|36
|Natalia Ivaneeva
|$500
|$500
|$0
|40
|Daria Kartashova
|$450
|$450
|$0
|41
|Ilaria Cusinato
|$400
|$0
|$400
|41
|Aisling Scott
|$400
|$0
|$400
|41
|Arianna Castiglioni
|$400
|$0
|$400
|41
|Martina Carraro
|$400
|$0
|$400
|41
|Robin Neumann
|$400
|$0
|$400
|41
|Chan Kin Lok
|$400
|$400
|$0
|41
|Daria Chikunova
|$400
|$400
|$0
|41
|Ekaterina Shapanikova
|$400
|$400
|$0
|41
|Anastasia Guzhenkova
|$400
|$400
|$0
|50
|Dahlas Rogers
|$300
|$0
|$300
|50
|Jenny Mensing
|$300
|$0
|$300
|50
|Carla Buchanan
|$300
|$0
|$300
|50
|Camille Dauba
|$300
|$0
|$300
|50
|Marjolein Delno
|$300
|$0
|$300
|50
|Maya Tobehn
|$300
|$0
|$300
|50
|Tamara van Vliet
|$300
|$0
|$300
|50
|Claudia Hufnagl
|$300
|$300
|$0
|58
|Brittany Elmslie
|$250
|$0
|$250
|58
|Anastasiia Fesikova
|$250
|$250
|$0
|58
|Daria Ustinova
|$250
|$250
|$0
|58
|Lisa Graf
|$250
|$250
|$0
|62
|Lena Kreundl
|$200
|$0
|$200
|62
|Tessa Vermeulen
|$200
|$0
|$200
|62
|Kristina Vershinina
|$200
|$200
|$0
|62
|Isabella Arcila
|$200
|$200
|$0
|62
|Tamila Holub
|$200
|$200
|$0
|62
|Vera Kalashnikova
|$200
|$200
|$0
Have I got this correct: if a swimmer finishes top in all 3 clusters they will get $50k prize money from each, then finish 1st overall and get the $100k, so their is a chance to win $250k on top of their individual race prize money ?
That’s correct. Here’s last year’s final money lists, if that helps visualize it: https://swimswam.com/hosszu-finishes-2016-world-cup-386k-morozov-332k/