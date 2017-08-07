Le Clos Breaks Tie For Men’s World Cup Point Lead In Berlin

FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN

Chad le Clos won a pair of events in Berlin to break a three-way tie for the men’s point lead on the 2017 World Cup circuit.

Le Clos’ biggest win was in the 200 fly, a swim that also earned him 24 bonus points as the highest FINA points score of the meet on the men’s side. That pushes him above Kirill Prigoda and Cameron van der Burgh for the World Cup points lead.

Sarah Sjostrom continues to lead on the women’s side, picking up two golds and two silvers in Berlin. But she lost ground to Katinka Hosszu and Ranomi Kromowidjojo, who were the top two point-scorers in Berlin while breaking one world record apiece.

WORLD CUP SCORING

Medal Points

Each individual event yields points for the top 3 finishers.

Gold: 12 points

Silver: 9 points

Bronze: 6 points

World Record Bonuses

Each world record yields 20 points. Tying a world record is worth 10 points.

Performance Bonuses

The top 3 male and top 3 female swims of the meet earn bonus points. Top swims are determined based on FINA points. Only the top-scoring swim from each athlete is counted.

First: 24 points

Second: 18 points

Third: 12 points

Berlin PERFORMANCE BONUSES:

Women:

Ranomi Kromowidjojo, 50 free: 22.93 = 1041 FINA points Sarah Sjostrom, 50 free: 23.00 = 1031 FINA points Katinka Hosszu, 100 IM: 56.51 = 1008 FINA points

Men:

Chad le Clos, 200 fly: 1:49.08 = 985 FINA points Tom Shields, 200 fly: 1:49.26 = 980 FINA points Vladimir Morozov, 100 free: 45.23 = 980 FINA points

Shields won the tiebreaker with Morozov by virtue of his second-best swim, an 898-point 100 free in 46.58, compared to Morozov’s second-best swim, an 834-point 51.97 in the 100 back.

WORLD CUP POINT STANDINGS

Here are the full point standings:

Women:

Rank Athlete TOTAL Moscow Berlin 1 Sarah Sjostrom 169 109 60 2 Katinka Hosszu 137 57 80 3 Ranomi Kromowidjojo 101 36 65 4 Emily Seebohm 57 36 21 5 Alia Atkinson 54 24 30 6 Mireia Belmonte 48 27 21 7 Maalke De Waard 21 9 12 7 Federica Pellegrini 21 12 9 7 Rikke Moller Pedersen 21 12 9 10 Cate Campbell 18 12 6 11 Fanny Lecluyse 12 0 12 11 Franziska Hentke 12 12 0 11 Alicia Tchorz 12 12 0 14 Ilaria Bianchi 9 0 9 14 Jenna Laukkanen 9 0 9 14 Kira Toussaint 9 0 9 14 Sarah Kohler 9 0 9 14 Kristel Kobrich 9 9 0 14 Maria Temnikova 9 9 0 14 Ruta Meilutyte 9 9 0 14 Svetlana Chimrova 9 9 0 22 Femke Heemskerk 6 0 6 22 Kimberly Buys 6 0 6 22 Blair Evans 6 0 6 22 Mikkayla Sheridan 6 0 6 22 Nadine Laemmler 6 0 6 22 Anna Egorova 6 6 0 22 Emma Robinson 6 6 0 22 Maria Kameneva 6 6 0 22 Natalia Ivaneeva 6 6 0

Men: