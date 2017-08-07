Le Clos Breaks Tie For Men’s World Cup Point Lead In Berlin

FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN
- Sunday, August 06 – Monday, August 07, 2017
- Berlin, Germany – Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europa-Sportpark
- Short Course – 25 m
Chad le Clos won a pair of events in Berlin to break a three-way tie for the men’s point lead on the 2017 World Cup circuit.
Le Clos’ biggest win was in the 200 fly, a swim that also earned him 24 bonus points as the highest FINA points score of the meet on the men’s side. That pushes him above Kirill Prigoda and Cameron van der Burgh for the World Cup points lead.
Sarah Sjostrom continues to lead on the women’s side, picking up two golds and two silvers in Berlin. But she lost ground to Katinka Hosszu and Ranomi Kromowidjojo, who were the top two point-scorers in Berlin while breaking one world record apiece.
WORLD CUP SCORING
Medal Points
Each individual event yields points for the top 3 finishers.
- Gold: 12 points
- Silver: 9 points
- Bronze: 6 points
World Record Bonuses
Each world record yields 20 points. Tying a world record is worth 10 points.
Performance Bonuses
The top 3 male and top 3 female swims of the meet earn bonus points. Top swims are determined based on FINA points. Only the top-scoring swim from each athlete is counted.
- First: 24 points
- Second: 18 points
- Third: 12 points
Berlin PERFORMANCE BONUSES:
Women:
- Ranomi Kromowidjojo, 50 free: 22.93 = 1041 FINA points
- Sarah Sjostrom, 50 free: 23.00 = 1031 FINA points
- Katinka Hosszu, 100 IM: 56.51 = 1008 FINA points
Men:
- Chad le Clos, 200 fly: 1:49.08 = 985 FINA points
- Tom Shields, 200 fly: 1:49.26 = 980 FINA points
- Vladimir Morozov, 100 free: 45.23 = 980 FINA points
Shields won the tiebreaker with Morozov by virtue of his second-best swim, an 898-point 100 free in 46.58, compared to Morozov’s second-best swim, an 834-point 51.97 in the 100 back.
WORLD CUP POINT STANDINGS
Here are the full point standings:
Women:
|Rank
|Athlete
|TOTAL
|Moscow
|Berlin
|1
|Sarah Sjostrom
|169
|109
|60
|2
|Katinka Hosszu
|137
|57
|80
|3
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|101
|36
|65
|4
|Emily Seebohm
|57
|36
|21
|5
|Alia Atkinson
|54
|24
|30
|6
|Mireia Belmonte
|48
|27
|21
|7
|Maalke De Waard
|21
|9
|12
|7
|Federica Pellegrini
|21
|12
|9
|7
|Rikke Moller Pedersen
|21
|12
|9
|10
|Cate Campbell
|18
|12
|6
|11
|Fanny Lecluyse
|12
|0
|12
|11
|Franziska Hentke
|12
|12
|0
|11
|Alicia Tchorz
|12
|12
|0
|14
|Ilaria Bianchi
|9
|0
|9
|14
|Jenna Laukkanen
|9
|0
|9
|14
|Kira Toussaint
|9
|0
|9
|14
|Sarah Kohler
|9
|0
|9
|14
|Kristel Kobrich
|9
|9
|0
|14
|Maria Temnikova
|9
|9
|0
|14
|Ruta Meilutyte
|9
|9
|0
|14
|Svetlana Chimrova
|9
|9
|0
|22
|Femke Heemskerk
|6
|0
|6
|22
|Kimberly Buys
|6
|0
|6
|22
|Blair Evans
|6
|0
|6
|22
|Mikkayla Sheridan
|6
|0
|6
|22
|Nadine Laemmler
|6
|0
|6
|22
|Anna Egorova
|6
|6
|0
|22
|Emma Robinson
|6
|6
|0
|22
|Maria Kameneva
|6
|6
|0
|22
|Natalia Ivaneeva
|6
|6
|0
Men:
|Rank
|Athlete
|TOTAL
|Moscow
|Berlin
|1
|Chad le Clos
|99
|36
|63
|2
|Kirill Prigoda
|63
|36
|27
|3
|Cameron van der Burgh
|57
|36
|21
|4
|Vladimir Morozov
|48
|24
|24
|5
|Tom Shields
|39
|12
|27
|6
|Philip Heintz
|36
|12
|24
|6
|Radoslaw Kawecki
|36
|12
|24
|6
|Ilya Shymanovich
|36
|30
|6
|9
|Masaki Kaneko
|33
|15
|18
|10
|Adam Barrett
|24
|18
|6
|11
|Gabriele Detti
|21
|9
|12
|11
|Christian Diener
|21
|15
|6
|11
|Aleksandr Krasnykh
|21
|21
|0
|14
|Pavel Sankovich
|18
|12
|6
|15
|Kacper Majchrzak
|15
|0
|15
|15
|Henrik Christiansen
|15
|6
|9
|15
|Yauhen Tsurkin
|15
|6
|9
|15
|Sergei Fesikov
|15
|15
|0
|19
|Dominik Kozma
|12
|0
|12
|19
|Ayrton Sweeney
|12
|6
|6
|19
|Kenneth To
|12
|6
|6
|22
|Federico Turrini
|9
|0
|9
|22
|Fabio Scozzoli
|9
|0
|9
|22
|Mitchell Larkin
|9
|9
|0
|22
|Pawe Juraszek
|9
|9
|0
|26
|Masayuki Umemoto
|6
|0
|6
|26
|Wojciech Wojdak
|6
|0
|6
|26
|Anton Chupkov
|6
|6
|0
|26
|Mikhail Vekovishchev
|6
|6
|0
