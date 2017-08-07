Tanner Daniels Banned for Life by USA Swimming

Coach Tanner Daniels has received a lifetime ban from USA Swimming.

Daniels was found in violation of USA Swimming‘s code of conduct article 304.3.6 of the Code of Conduct in effect from 2011-present and article 304.3.19 from the Code of Conduct effective from 2014-present.

Among his connections to the sport is that he has served as an assistant age group coach for the Foxjets Swim Team based out of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

No details are available regarding the cause and specifics of Daniel’s lifetime ban. However, we have included the violated Code of Conduct articles below.

304.3.6 (2011-present) — Conviction of, imposition of a deferred sentence for, or any plea of guilty or no contest at any time, past or present, or the existence of any pending charges, for (i) any felony, (ii) any offense involving use, possession, distribution or intent to distribute illegal drugs or substances, (iii) any crime involving sexual misconduct, or (iv) any criminal offense against a minor

304.3.19 (2014-present) — Any other material and intentional act, conduct or omission not provided for above, which is detrimental to the image or reputation of USA Swimming, a LSC or the sport of swimming.

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Tanner Daniels Banned for Life by USA Swimming"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Morefool

Welcome in Swim Ireland

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 hours 49 minutes ago
Swimswamswumswush

Please explain

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
21 minutes 31 seconds ago
Leon

another one bites the dust….

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute 35 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Rachel Harvill

Rachel Harvill

Rachel has been swimming ever since she can remember. She grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area where she learned to love swimming with the Walnut Creek Aquabears. She took her passion for swimming to Willamette University in Salem, Oregon where she primarily competes in sprint freestyle events. In addition …

Read More »