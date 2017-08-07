Coach Tanner Daniels has received a lifetime ban from USA Swimming.
Daniels was found in violation of USA Swimming‘s code of conduct article 304.3.6 of the Code of Conduct in effect from 2011-present and article 304.3.19 from the Code of Conduct effective from 2014-present.
Among his connections to the sport is that he has served as an assistant age group coach for the Foxjets Swim Team based out of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
No details are available regarding the cause and specifics of Daniel’s lifetime ban. However, we have included the violated Code of Conduct articles below.
304.3.6 (2011-present) — Conviction of, imposition of a deferred sentence for, or any plea of guilty or no contest at any time, past or present, or the existence of any pending charges, for (i) any felony, (ii) any offense involving use, possession, distribution or intent to distribute illegal drugs or substances, (iii) any crime involving sexual misconduct, or (iv) any criminal offense against a minor
304.3.19 (2014-present) — Any other material and intentional act, conduct or omission not provided for above, which is detrimental to the image or reputation of USA Swimming, a LSC or the sport of swimming.
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Tanner Daniels Banned for Life by USA Swimming"
Welcome in Swim Ireland
Please explain
another one bites the dust….