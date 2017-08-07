Tanner Daniels Banned for Life by USA Swimming

Coach Tanner Daniels has received a lifetime ban from USA Swimming.

Daniels was found in violation of USA Swimming‘s code of conduct article 304.3.6 of the Code of Conduct in effect from 2011-present and article 304.3.19 from the Code of Conduct effective from 2014-present.

Among his connections to the sport is that he has served as an assistant age group coach for the Foxjets Swim Team based out of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

No details are available regarding the cause and specifics of Daniel’s lifetime ban. However, we have included the violated Code of Conduct articles below.