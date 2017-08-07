Ranomi Kromowidjojo first woman under 23 seconds in SC 50m freestyle

FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN

Netherland’s Ranomi Kromowidjojo is the first woman ever under 23 seconds in the 50m SC freestyle. With a perfect race and against the former world record holder Sarah Sjöström, she set this incredibly fast mark of 22,93 tonight at the Berlin World Cup stop.

Sarah Sjöström also stayed under her own world record of 23,10, she set on August 2nd at the Moscow World Cup. She was clocked at 23,00 tonight.

Kromowidjojo’s former personal best time stood at 23,24. She is the 2012 Olympic Champion in both, the 50m and 100m freestyle (LC) and won the silver medal at the 2017 (LC) World Championships.