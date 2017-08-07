Ranomi Kromowidjojo first woman under 23 seconds in SC 50m freestyle

FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN

 

Netherland’s Ranomi Kromowidjojo is the first woman ever under 23 seconds in the 50m SC freestyle. With a perfect race and against the former world record holder Sarah Sjöström, she set this incredibly fast mark of 22,93  tonight at the Berlin World Cup stop.

Sarah Sjöström also stayed under her own world record of 23,10,  she set on August 2nd at the Moscow World Cup. She was clocked at 23,00 tonight.

Kromowidjojo’s former personal best time stood at 23,24. She is the 2012 Olympic Champion in both, the 50m and 100m freestyle (LC) and won the silver medal at the 2017 (LC) World Championships.

 

 

 

S L

So many people said that her best days were gone and now look at that. She’s at her peak !

1 hour 34 minutes ago
DRAILSTAIL

And her time was?

1 hour 32 minutes ago
Breaststroker

22.92

1 hour 31 minutes ago
Swimnerd

You would think that would be included in the article

1 hour 26 minutes ago
Lennart van Haaften

22.93

1 hour 10 minutes ago
Swimmer

Woooooooow!

1 hour 22 minutes ago
