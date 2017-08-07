Virginia Hires NC State’s Todd DeSorbo As New Head Coach

The University of Virginia has turned to its fast-rising ACC rival to fill its recent head coaching opening, signing NC State associate head coach Todd Desorbo.

Desorbo’s name has gotten a ton of head coaching buzz as NC State has continued its meteoric rise into the NCAA’s top echelon of teams. Desorbo works specifically with the sprint group, which has been NC State’s bread and butter in its rise. The Wolfpack men have won a pair of NCAA relay titles over the past two years while the sprint group produced Olympic finalist Simonas Bilis and Olympic gold medalist Ryan Held.

Desorbo has been with NC State since 2011, when he jumped to Raleigh after five years assistant coaching at UNC-Wilmington, where he was also an all-conference swimmer before he started coaching. He was a head coach at the club level back in the mid-2000s with Cape Fear Aquatic Club.

He’ll take over a Virginia program that has a pretty bare cupboard in the coaching staff at present. Augie Busch had coached the team the previous four seasons, but moved back to his alma mater, the University of Arizona, when their head coach retired. Busch took his top two assistants – younger brother Sam Busch and another Arizona alum Cory Chitwood – with him to his new job.

Virginia’s website currently only lists Jason Glorius as the head diving coach, with three assistant coach openings and the head coaching gig listed (though the combined program could have as many as 6 coaches in all).