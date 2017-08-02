Sjostrom Strikes Again, Clocking New Short Course 50 Free World Record

2017 FINA WORLD CUP MOSCOW

Continuing with her world record onslaught from the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, Swedish speedster Sarah Sjostrom wasted no time wreaking havoc on the women’s short course meters women’s 50 freestyle mark in Moscow.

While competing at the first stop of this season’s World Cup, Sjostrom fired off a big 23.10 to take down Dutch swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo‘s previous short course record of 23.24 earned both in Eindhoven as well as at the 2015 Duel in the Pool. Kromowidjojo was also in this race, clocking 23.39 for silver. Australia’s former world record holder in the 100 LCM freestyle, Cate Campbell, claimed bronze here in Moscow in 23.96.

Heading into this meet Sjostrom’s fastest SCM 50 freestyle was the 23.55, which won her the Swedish short course title back in 2015.

For Sjostrom, breaking the world record is par for the course, as the 23-year-old Olympic champion cracked the long course 100 freestyle record in Budapest, producing the world’s first-ever sub-52 second mark in 51.71 in prelims before ultimately taking silver in the event behind America’s Simone Manuel. Sjostrom also then nailed a WR in the 50 freestyle, taking the mark down to 23.67 in semis before taking gold.

Truly Sweden’s golden girl, Sjostrom now owns an incredible 7 world records, further establishing herself as the world’s premier sprinter:

50 freestyle LCM – 23.67

100 freestyle LCM – 51.71

50 fly LCM – 24.43

100 fly LCM – 55.48

50 freestyle SCM – 23.10

200 freestyle SCM – 1:50.78

100 butterfly SCM – 54.61