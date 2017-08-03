Two World Records Net Sjostrom Over $25K At Moscow World Cup

2017 FINA WORLD CUP MOSCOW

Just one stop into the 2017 World Cup series, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom has already earned $25,500 based on three wins and two world records.

Sjostrom set world marks in the 50 free (23.10) and 100 free (50.77), short course meters. Each world record is worth $10,000. The real earnings test for Sjostrom going forward will be whether she set those two records low enough to clear them again. Each world record swim earns $10,000, so lowering a world record incrementally over several swims can be a pretty major cash cow.

Behind Sjostrom in the money lists are defending series champions Katinka Hosszu ($5,500) and Vladimir Morozov ($5,200).

2016 Comparison

The new FINA World Cup rules have taken plenty of heat from fans and swimmers alike, but to their credit, they are spreading prize money to a wider range of athletes, with almost twice as many athletes making money at the tour’s first stop this year compared to last year. And so far, at least, it’s hard to get a clear picture of the impact to top earners, with world records still by far the most important factor for the top-earning athletes.

Sjostrom has earned far more in Moscow this year than Hosszu did in Paris-Chartes last year under the old system, though Sjostrom had two world records that Hosszu didn’t. On the men’s side, Morozov would be very much in line with his 2016 earnings, had he broken a world record this year, as he did in last year’s tour opener.

As for total money-earners, with just one meet down and eight to go in 2017, we already have almost half as many money-earners total as we did in the entire 9-meet series last year. That’s mostly due to FINA’s expansion of prize money down to 6th place in individual races (though there are less events per meet in which to earn prize money).

Here’s a look at the hard numbers:

2016 2017
Women
 Top Earner Hosszu Sjostrom
Top Earned $14,000 $25,500
# of Money-Winners 20 41
Men
 Top Earner Morozov Morozov
Top Earned $16,000 $5,200
# of Money-Winners 27 46

PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

The prize money system has changed in 2017 – full series changes laid out in detail here.

Event Prizes

Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:

  • Gold: $1500
  • Silver: $1000
  • Bronze: $500
  • 4th: $400
  • 5th: $300
  • 6th: $200

Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).

  • Gold: $3000
  • Silver: $2000
  • Bronze: $1000

In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.

Cluster Bonuses

The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters of 3 meets each. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 6 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all 3 meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:

  • 1st: $50,000
  • 2nd: $35,000
  • 3rd: $30,000
  • 4th: $20,000
  • 5th: $10,000
  • 6th: $5,000

Series Bonuses

And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:

  • 1st: $100,000
  • 2nd: $50,000
  • 3rd: $30,000

WORLD CUP MONEY LISTS

Men:

Rank Name TOTAL
1 Vladimir Morozov $5,200
2 Chad le Clos $4,500
3 Kirill Prigoda $2,750
4 Aleksandr Krasnykh $2,500
5 Radoslaw Kawecki $2,300
6 Sergei Fesikov $2,250
7 Philip Heintz $2,050
8 Adam Barrett $2,000
8 Ilya Shymanovich $2,000
8 Pawe Juraszek $2,000
11 Pavel Sankovich $1,900
12 Christian Diener $1,750
13 Cameron van der Burgh $1,500
13 Masaki Kaneko $1,500
15 Gabriele Detti $1,300
16 Mitchell Larkin $1,200
17 Tom Shields $950
18 Basten Caerts $800
19 Anton Chupkov $700
20 Yauhen Tsurkin $650
21 Oleg Kostin $550
22 Ayrton Sweeney $500
22 Henrik Christiansen $500
22 Kenneth To $500
22 Marco Orsi $500
22 Mikhail Vekovishchev $500
22 Tomasz Polewka $500
28 Aleksandr Osipenko $400
28 Grigory Tarasevich $400
28 Matteo Rivolta $400
28 Maxim Lobanovskij $400
28 Nikita Lobintsev $400
28 Wojciech Wojdak $400
34 Alexander Fedorov $300
34 Eduard Valiakhmetov $300
34 Egor Suchkov $300
34 Jakub Skierka $300
38 Kirill Kiselev $250
38 Nikita Korolev $250
38 Roman Shevliakov $250
41 Ivan Pavlov $200
41 Jesse Puts $200
41 Jonathan Gomez $200
41 Markus Lie $200
41 Rustam Gadirov $200
41 Viktar Staselovich $200

Women:

Rank Name TOTAL
1 Sarah Sjostrom $25,500
2 Katinka Hosszu $5,500
3 Emily Seebohm $4,000
4 Mireia Belmonte $3,000
5 Alia Atkinson $2,900
6 Ranomi Kromowidjojo $2,250
7 Alicia Tchorz $1,800
7 Franziska Hentke $1,800
9 Federica Pellegrini $1,750
9 Svetlana Chimrova $1,750
9 Veronika Popova $1,750
12 Rikke Moller Pedersen $1,700
13 Femke Heemskerk $1,500
14 Maalke De Waard $1,400
15 Aleksandra Urbanczyk $1,300
15 Kristel Kobrich $1,300
15 Ruta Meilutyte $1,300
18 Cate Campbell $1,000
18 Maria Temnikova $1,000
20 Anna Egorova $900
20 Maria Kameneva $900
22 Dominika Sztandera $800
23 Rozaliya Nasretdinova $750
24 Diana Duraes $700
24 Emma Robinson $700
26 Jenna Laukkanen $600
27 Alexandra Wenk $550
28 Natalia Ivaneeva $500
29 Daria Kartashova $450
30 Anastasia Guzhenkova $400
30 Chan Kin Lok $400
30 Daria Chikunova $400
30 Ekaterina Shapanikova $400
34 Claudia Hufnagl $300
35 Anastasiia Fesikova $250
35 Daria Ustinova $250
35 Lisa Graf $250
38 Isabella Arcila $200
38 Kristina Vershinina $200
38 Tamila Holub $200
38 Vera Kalashnikova $200

Swimmer?

How much do Golf players get?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour 2 minutes ago
nil

Just a fun comparison, since you mentioned another sport… The international, the worlds biggest esports tournament just started yesterday. Teams of 5 players compete in the game Dota 2. First place gives the team $10 276 761 to share, second place $3 737 004, third $2 452 409 etc. down to last place 17th-18th which “only” pays $58 391.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
23 minutes 18 seconds ago
brando

Neymar made that much in the time it took me to type this

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
59 minutes 31 seconds ago
SwimJon

And that is just sickening

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
30 minutes 29 seconds ago
expert coach

How great would it be to be able to make 25k in less than 2 minutes lol? People give Michael Andrew a hard time for going pro… this is exaclty why that was the right choice!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
47 minutes 56 seconds ago
AvidSwimFan

The comments about turning pro isn’t because people are against it, it’s because it felt too early and he isn’t improving as expected. His technique and numbers aren’t trending as expected. Suggesting that he needs to make changes like different coaching, and competitive swimming environment. Unless he’s able to improve, he’ll never be competitive enough to make this kind on money on the big stage.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 minutes 19 seconds ago
