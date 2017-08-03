Two World Records Net Sjostrom Over $25K At Moscow World Cup

2017 FINA WORLD CUP MOSCOW

Just one stop into the 2017 World Cup series, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom has already earned $25,500 based on three wins and two world records.

Sjostrom set world marks in the 50 free (23.10) and 100 free (50.77), short course meters. Each world record is worth $10,000. The real earnings test for Sjostrom going forward will be whether she set those two records low enough to clear them again. Each world record swim earns $10,000, so lowering a world record incrementally over several swims can be a pretty major cash cow.

Behind Sjostrom in the money lists are defending series champions Katinka Hosszu ($5,500) and Vladimir Morozov ($5,200).

2016 Comparison

The new FINA World Cup rules have taken plenty of heat from fans and swimmers alike, but to their credit, they are spreading prize money to a wider range of athletes, with almost twice as many athletes making money at the tour’s first stop this year compared to last year. And so far, at least, it’s hard to get a clear picture of the impact to top earners, with world records still by far the most important factor for the top-earning athletes.

Sjostrom has earned far more in Moscow this year than Hosszu did in Paris-Chartes last year under the old system, though Sjostrom had two world records that Hosszu didn’t. On the men’s side, Morozov would be very much in line with his 2016 earnings, had he broken a world record this year, as he did in last year’s tour opener.

As for total money-earners, with just one meet down and eight to go in 2017, we already have almost half as many money-earners total as we did in the entire 9-meet series last year. That’s mostly due to FINA’s expansion of prize money down to 6th place in individual races (though there are less events per meet in which to earn prize money).

Here’s a look at the hard numbers:

2016 2017 Women Top Earner Hosszu Sjostrom Top Earned $14,000 $25,500 # of Money-Winners 20 41 Men Top Earner Morozov Morozov Top Earned $16,000 $5,200 # of Money-Winners 27 46

PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

The prize money system has changed in 2017 – full series changes laid out in detail here.

Event Prizes

Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:

Gold: $1500

Silver: $1000

Bronze: $500

4th: $400

5th: $300

6th: $200

Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).

Gold: $3000

Silver: $2000

Bronze: $1000

In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.

Cluster Bonuses

The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters of 3 meets each. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 6 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all 3 meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:

1st: $50,000

2nd: $35,000

3rd: $30,000

4th: $20,000

5th: $10,000

6th: $5,000

Series Bonuses

And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:

1st: $100,000

2nd: $50,000

3rd: $30,000

WORLD CUP MONEY LISTS

Men:

Rank Name TOTAL 1 Vladimir Morozov $5,200 2 Chad le Clos $4,500 3 Kirill Prigoda $2,750 4 Aleksandr Krasnykh $2,500 5 Radoslaw Kawecki $2,300 6 Sergei Fesikov $2,250 7 Philip Heintz $2,050 8 Adam Barrett $2,000 8 Ilya Shymanovich $2,000 8 Pawe Juraszek $2,000 11 Pavel Sankovich $1,900 12 Christian Diener $1,750 13 Cameron van der Burgh $1,500 13 Masaki Kaneko $1,500 15 Gabriele Detti $1,300 16 Mitchell Larkin $1,200 17 Tom Shields $950 18 Basten Caerts $800 19 Anton Chupkov $700 20 Yauhen Tsurkin $650 21 Oleg Kostin $550 22 Ayrton Sweeney $500 22 Henrik Christiansen $500 22 Kenneth To $500 22 Marco Orsi $500 22 Mikhail Vekovishchev $500 22 Tomasz Polewka $500 28 Aleksandr Osipenko $400 28 Grigory Tarasevich $400 28 Matteo Rivolta $400 28 Maxim Lobanovskij $400 28 Nikita Lobintsev $400 28 Wojciech Wojdak $400 34 Alexander Fedorov $300 34 Eduard Valiakhmetov $300 34 Egor Suchkov $300 34 Jakub Skierka $300 38 Kirill Kiselev $250 38 Nikita Korolev $250 38 Roman Shevliakov $250 41 Ivan Pavlov $200 41 Jesse Puts $200 41 Jonathan Gomez $200 41 Markus Lie $200 41 Rustam Gadirov $200 41 Viktar Staselovich $200

Women: