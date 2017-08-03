Two World Records Net Sjostrom Over $25K At Moscow World Cup

2017 FINA WORLD CUP MOSCOW
- Wednesday, August 2nd & Thursday, August 3rd
- JSC Olympisky Sports Complex, Moscow
- SCM
Just one stop into the 2017 World Cup series, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom has already earned $25,500 based on three wins and two world records.
Sjostrom set world marks in the 50 free (23.10) and 100 free (50.77), short course meters. Each world record is worth $10,000. The real earnings test for Sjostrom going forward will be whether she set those two records low enough to clear them again. Each world record swim earns $10,000, so lowering a world record incrementally over several swims can be a pretty major cash cow.
Behind Sjostrom in the money lists are defending series champions Katinka Hosszu ($5,500) and Vladimir Morozov ($5,200).
2016 Comparison
The new FINA World Cup rules have taken plenty of heat from fans and swimmers alike, but to their credit, they are spreading prize money to a wider range of athletes, with almost twice as many athletes making money at the tour’s first stop this year compared to last year. And so far, at least, it’s hard to get a clear picture of the impact to top earners, with world records still by far the most important factor for the top-earning athletes.
Sjostrom has earned far more in Moscow this year than Hosszu did in Paris-Chartes last year under the old system, though Sjostrom had two world records that Hosszu didn’t. On the men’s side, Morozov would be very much in line with his 2016 earnings, had he broken a world record this year, as he did in last year’s tour opener.
As for total money-earners, with just one meet down and eight to go in 2017, we already have almost half as many money-earners total as we did in the entire 9-meet series last year. That’s mostly due to FINA’s expansion of prize money down to 6th place in individual races (though there are less events per meet in which to earn prize money).
Here’s a look at the hard numbers:
|2016
|2017
|
Women
|Top Earner
|Hosszu
|Sjostrom
|Top Earned
|$14,000
|$25,500
|# of Money-Winners
|20
|41
|
Men
|Top Earner
|Morozov
|Morozov
|Top Earned
|$16,000
|$5,200
|# of Money-Winners
|27
|46
PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM
The prize money system has changed in 2017 – full series changes laid out in detail here.
Event Prizes
Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:
- Gold: $1500
- Silver: $1000
- Bronze: $500
- 4th: $400
- 5th: $300
- 6th: $200
Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).
- Gold: $3000
- Silver: $2000
- Bronze: $1000
In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.
World Record Bonuses
Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.
Cluster Bonuses
The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters of 3 meets each. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 6 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all 3 meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:
- 1st: $50,000
- 2nd: $35,000
- 3rd: $30,000
- 4th: $20,000
- 5th: $10,000
- 6th: $5,000
Series Bonuses
And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:
- 1st: $100,000
- 2nd: $50,000
- 3rd: $30,000
WORLD CUP MONEY LISTS
Men:
|Rank
|Name
|TOTAL
|1
|Vladimir Morozov
|$5,200
|2
|Chad le Clos
|$4,500
|3
|Kirill Prigoda
|$2,750
|4
|Aleksandr Krasnykh
|$2,500
|5
|Radoslaw Kawecki
|$2,300
|6
|Sergei Fesikov
|$2,250
|7
|Philip Heintz
|$2,050
|8
|Adam Barrett
|$2,000
|8
|Ilya Shymanovich
|$2,000
|8
|Pawe Juraszek
|$2,000
|11
|Pavel Sankovich
|$1,900
|12
|Christian Diener
|$1,750
|13
|Cameron van der Burgh
|$1,500
|13
|Masaki Kaneko
|$1,500
|15
|Gabriele Detti
|$1,300
|16
|Mitchell Larkin
|$1,200
|17
|Tom Shields
|$950
|18
|Basten Caerts
|$800
|19
|Anton Chupkov
|$700
|20
|Yauhen Tsurkin
|$650
|21
|Oleg Kostin
|$550
|22
|Ayrton Sweeney
|$500
|22
|Henrik Christiansen
|$500
|22
|Kenneth To
|$500
|22
|Marco Orsi
|$500
|22
|Mikhail Vekovishchev
|$500
|22
|Tomasz Polewka
|$500
|28
|Aleksandr Osipenko
|$400
|28
|Grigory Tarasevich
|$400
|28
|Matteo Rivolta
|$400
|28
|Maxim Lobanovskij
|$400
|28
|Nikita Lobintsev
|$400
|28
|Wojciech Wojdak
|$400
|34
|Alexander Fedorov
|$300
|34
|Eduard Valiakhmetov
|$300
|34
|Egor Suchkov
|$300
|34
|Jakub Skierka
|$300
|38
|Kirill Kiselev
|$250
|38
|Nikita Korolev
|$250
|38
|Roman Shevliakov
|$250
|41
|Ivan Pavlov
|$200
|41
|Jesse Puts
|$200
|41
|Jonathan Gomez
|$200
|41
|Markus Lie
|$200
|41
|Rustam Gadirov
|$200
|41
|Viktar Staselovich
|$200
Women:
|Rank
|Name
|TOTAL
|1
|Sarah Sjostrom
|$25,500
|2
|Katinka Hosszu
|$5,500
|3
|Emily Seebohm
|$4,000
|4
|Mireia Belmonte
|$3,000
|5
|Alia Atkinson
|$2,900
|6
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|$2,250
|7
|Alicia Tchorz
|$1,800
|7
|Franziska Hentke
|$1,800
|9
|Federica Pellegrini
|$1,750
|9
|Svetlana Chimrova
|$1,750
|9
|Veronika Popova
|$1,750
|12
|Rikke Moller Pedersen
|$1,700
|13
|Femke Heemskerk
|$1,500
|14
|Maalke De Waard
|$1,400
|15
|Aleksandra Urbanczyk
|$1,300
|15
|Kristel Kobrich
|$1,300
|15
|Ruta Meilutyte
|$1,300
|18
|Cate Campbell
|$1,000
|18
|Maria Temnikova
|$1,000
|20
|Anna Egorova
|$900
|20
|Maria Kameneva
|$900
|22
|Dominika Sztandera
|$800
|23
|Rozaliya Nasretdinova
|$750
|24
|Diana Duraes
|$700
|24
|Emma Robinson
|$700
|26
|Jenna Laukkanen
|$600
|27
|Alexandra Wenk
|$550
|28
|Natalia Ivaneeva
|$500
|29
|Daria Kartashova
|$450
|30
|Anastasia Guzhenkova
|$400
|30
|Chan Kin Lok
|$400
|30
|Daria Chikunova
|$400
|30
|Ekaterina Shapanikova
|$400
|34
|Claudia Hufnagl
|$300
|35
|Anastasiia Fesikova
|$250
|35
|Daria Ustinova
|$250
|35
|Lisa Graf
|$250
|38
|Isabella Arcila
|$200
|38
|Kristina Vershinina
|$200
|38
|Tamila Holub
|$200
|38
|Vera Kalashnikova
|$200
8 Comments on "Two World Records Net Sjostrom Over $25K At Moscow World Cup"
How much do Golf players get?
Just a fun comparison, since you mentioned another sport… The international, the worlds biggest esports tournament just started yesterday. Teams of 5 players compete in the game Dota 2. First place gives the team $10 276 761 to share, second place $3 737 004, third $2 452 409 etc. down to last place 17th-18th which “only” pays $58 391.
Neymar made that much in the time it took me to type this
And that is just sickening
How great would it be to be able to make 25k in less than 2 minutes lol? People give Michael Andrew a hard time for going pro… this is exaclty why that was the right choice!
The comments about turning pro isn’t because people are against it, it’s because it felt too early and he isn’t improving as expected. His technique and numbers aren’t trending as expected. Suggesting that he needs to make changes like different coaching, and competitive swimming environment. Unless he’s able to improve, he’ll never be competitive enough to make this kind on money on the big stage.