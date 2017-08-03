Another Day, Another World Record For Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom (100 Fr)

2017 FINA WORLD CUP MOSCOW

On the heels of firing off yet another world record yesterday in Moscow with her 50m freestyle time of 23.10 (short course), Swedish speedster Sarah Sjostrom crushed a mark of 50.77 to take down the SCM 100 freestyle on day 2 of the FINA World Cup.

Cranking out splits of 24.51/26.26, Sjostrom’s mark of 50.77 surpassed the previous record of 50.91 set by Cate Campbell of Australia back in 2016. Ironically, it was also Campbell’s 100 LCM freestyle world record Sjostrom replaced in Budapest at the World Championships last week, in addition to the LCM 50 freestyle she notched there.

Campbell was also in tonight’s race in Moscow, but settled for bronze in 51.59 behind Dutch swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo who touched in 51.14 for silver.

All told, Sjostrom now holds an incredible 8 world records across both short course and long course formats, further cementing the Swedish 23-year-old star as one of the greatest female sprinters of all-time.

50 freestyle LCM – 23.67

100 freestyle LCM – 51.71

50 fly LCM – 24.43

100 fly LCM – 55.48

50 freestyle SCM – 23.10

100 freestyle SCM – 50.77

200 freestyle SCM – 1:50.78

100 butterfly SCM – 54.61