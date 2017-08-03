Another Day, Another World Record For Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom (100 Fr)

2017 FINA WORLD CUP MOSCOW

On the heels of firing off yet another world record yesterday in Moscow with her 50m freestyle time of 23.10 (short course), Swedish speedster Sarah Sjostrom crushed a mark of 50.77 to take down the SCM 100 freestyle on day 2 of the FINA World Cup.

Cranking out splits of 24.51/26.26, Sjostrom’s mark of 50.77 surpassed the previous record of 50.91 set by Cate Campbell of Australia back in 2016. Ironically, it was also Campbell’s 100 LCM freestyle world record Sjostrom replaced in Budapest at the World Championships last week, in addition to the LCM 50 freestyle she notched there.

Campbell was also in tonight’s race in Moscow, but settled for bronze in 51.59 behind Dutch swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo who touched in 51.14 for silver.

All told, Sjostrom now holds an incredible 8 world records across both short course and long course formats, further cementing the Swedish 23-year-old star as one of the greatest female sprinters of all-time.

50 freestyle LCM – 23.67
100 freestyle LCM – 51.71
50 fly LCM – 24.43
100 fly LCM – 55.48

50 freestyle SCM – 23.10
100 freestyle SCM – 50.77
200 freestyle SCM – 1:50.78
100 butterfly SCM – 54.61

In This Story

Leave a Reply

14 Comments on "Another Day, Another World Record For Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom (100 Fr)"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
SwimJon

And the 100 fly is still to come tonight in Moscow 🙂

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour 7 minutes ago
Swims

4 world records in 2 weeks- most people would be happy to break 1 wr in a career. She’s so humble, so amazing. Really an inspiration

Vote Up14-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour 6 minutes ago
SwimJon

All her WR’s are in individual events… very impressive

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute 46 seconds ago
john26

you really have to imagine that Sarah can go faster in the 50fly SC than LC.
Is this event even being contested?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour 3 seconds ago
Joe

Not in Moscow. But will be in Berlin and Eindhoven.

Here’s her schedule:
Berlin – 50 fly, 50 & 200 free, 100 IM.
Eindhoven – 50 fly, 100 & 200 free.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
40 minutes ago
wpDiscuz

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

Loretta grew up outside Toledo, OH, where she swam age group and high school. Graduating from Xavier University, she stayed in the Cincinnati, OH area and currently resides just outside the city in Northern KY.  Loretta got back into the sport of swimming via Masters and now competes and is …

Read More »