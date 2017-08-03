TYR Sport Signs Olympic Gold Medalist Tom Shields

TYR Sport, the leading manufacturer of competitive swim and triathlon gear, is proud to announce the signing of Olympic gold medalist, 3x World Championship gold medalist and American record holder Tom Shields to its roster of sponsored athletes.

Bursting onto the world’s stage as a student athlete, Shields earned a gold medal and two silver medals at the 2011 World University Games. These podium finishes turned out to be the first of many international medals to come for the then Cal swimmer.

Concluding his collegiate career at the 2013 NCAA Championships, Shields placed first in the 200 fly with a tie for the fastest short course yards time in history. He also finished first in the 100 fly and second in the 100 back. That same year Tom broke the American Record in the short course 200-meter butterfly at the Eindhoven World Cup.

In 2016, Shields placed second in both the 100-meter and 200-meter butterfly events at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. After punching his ticket to Rio de Janeiro, he then went on to earn his first Olympic gold medal for his participation in the 4×100-meter medley relay. Today, Shields remains the American record holder in the short course 50-meter, 100-meter and 200-meter butterfly events.

“Tyr has made my dreams come true,” began Shields. “To be sponsored by a company from my hometown means so much to me, and their support is top notch. I have renewed faith in my swimming career, and the TYR team has been a huge part of that.”

Matt DiLorenzo, Chief Executive Officer of TYR Sport added, “We are proud to welcome Tom Shields to the team TYR family. We have enjoyed watching his impressive career and look forward to seeing him continue to progress.”

About TYR

Named for TYR, the Norse god of warriors, our company is committed to cultivating a culture of greatness, both in and out of the water. Through vision and American ingenuity, we have become a brand synonymous with the athlete.

From the planning stages to the production floor, everything we do revolves around synthesizing creativity, experience and competition. For us, engineering the most advanced performance products is more than just a goal, it’s a requirement.

