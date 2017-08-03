2017 U.S. Open: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women 400 LC Meter Freestyle

American: 3:56.46 8/7/2016 Katie Ledecky

S. Open: 3:58.44 6/30/2017 Katie Ledecky

US Open Meet: 4:05.45 12/20/1987 Janet Evans, Fullerton

Erica Sullivan, Sandpipers Of Nevada 4:11.51 Ashley Twichell, North Carolina Aquatic Club 4:12.85 Ashley Neidigh, Unattached IST 4:13.96 Haley Yelle, Mansfield Aquatic Club 4:14.63 Cassy Jernberg, Schroeder YMCA S 4:14.70 Taylor Ault, La Mirada Armada 4:14.96 Courtney Evensen, U. of Missouri 4:15.03 Geena Freriks, Kentucky Aquatics 4:15.30

Erica Sullivan of Sandpipers of Nevada and North Carolina Aquatic Club’s Ashley Twichell battled to the finish of the final heat of women’s 400 freestyles, with Sullivan getting the nod on a strong final 100. She out-touched the open water World Champion, 4:11.51 to 4:12.85.

Ashley Neidigh, unattached with Indiana, came from behind to win the penultimate heat over Courtney Evensen, Joy Field, and Stephanie Peters, all of whom had traded stroke for stroke for the first 300 meters. Neidigh finished with the third time of the morning, 4:13.96.

Haley Yelle of Mansfield Aquatic Club won the first circle-seeded heat with 4:14.63 over Cassy Jernberg’s 4:14.70.

Men 400 LC Meter Freestyle

American: 3:42.78 8/10/2008 Larsen Jensen

U.S. Open: 3:43.53 6/29/2008 Larsen Jensen

US Open Meet: 3:45.63 8/3/2016 Zane Grothe

Women 200 LC Meter Breaststroke

American: 2:19.59 8/2/2012 Rebecca Soni

U.S. Open: 2:20.38 7/11/2009 Rebecca Soni

US Open Meet: 2:22.51 8/4/2009 Katlin Freeman

Men 200 LC Meter Breaststroke

American: 2:07.17 6/30/2016 Josh Prenot

U.S. Open: 2:07.17 6/30/2016 Josh Prenot

US Open Meet: 2:09.73 8/3/2016 Andrew Wilson

Women 200 LC Meter Backstroke

American: 2:04.06 8/3/2012 Missy Franklin

U.S. Open: 2:05.68 6/26/2013 Missy Franklin

US Open Meet: 2:08.42 7/30/2008 Hayley McGregory

Men 200 LC Meter Backstroke