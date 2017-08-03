2017 U.S. Open: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 2-6, 2017
- East Meadow, NY
- Long course (50m)
- Psych Sheet
- Pre-scratch timelines
- Meet Information
- Meet central
- Live Results
- Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheet
Women 400 LC Meter Freestyle
- American: 3:56.46 8/7/2016 Katie Ledecky
- S. Open: 3:58.44 6/30/2017 Katie Ledecky
- US Open Meet: 4:05.45 12/20/1987 Janet Evans, Fullerton
- Erica Sullivan, Sandpipers Of Nevada 4:11.51
- Ashley Twichell, North Carolina Aquatic Club 4:12.85
- Ashley Neidigh, Unattached IST 4:13.96
- Haley Yelle, Mansfield Aquatic Club 4:14.63
- Cassy Jernberg, Schroeder YMCA S 4:14.70
- Taylor Ault, La Mirada Armada 4:14.96
- Courtney Evensen, U. of Missouri 4:15.03
- Geena Freriks, Kentucky Aquatics 4:15.30
Erica Sullivan of Sandpipers of Nevada and North Carolina Aquatic Club’s Ashley Twichell battled to the finish of the final heat of women’s 400 freestyles, with Sullivan getting the nod on a strong final 100. She out-touched the open water World Champion, 4:11.51 to 4:12.85.
Ashley Neidigh, unattached with Indiana, came from behind to win the penultimate heat over Courtney Evensen, Joy Field, and Stephanie Peters, all of whom had traded stroke for stroke for the first 300 meters. Neidigh finished with the third time of the morning, 4:13.96.
Haley Yelle of Mansfield Aquatic Club won the first circle-seeded heat with 4:14.63 over Cassy Jernberg’s 4:14.70.
Men 400 LC Meter Freestyle
- American: 3:42.78 8/10/2008 Larsen Jensen
- U.S. Open: 3:43.53 6/29/2008 Larsen Jensen
- US Open Meet: 3:45.63 8/3/2016 Zane Grothe
Women 200 LC Meter Breaststroke
- American: 2:19.59 8/2/2012 Rebecca Soni
- U.S. Open: 2:20.38 7/11/2009 Rebecca Soni
- US Open Meet: 2:22.51 8/4/2009 Katlin Freeman
Men 200 LC Meter Breaststroke
- American: 2:07.17 6/30/2016 Josh Prenot
- U.S. Open: 2:07.17 6/30/2016 Josh Prenot
- US Open Meet: 2:09.73 8/3/2016 Andrew Wilson
Women 200 LC Meter Backstroke
- American: 2:04.06 8/3/2012 Missy Franklin
- U.S. Open: 2:05.68 6/26/2013 Missy Franklin
- US Open Meet: 2:08.42 7/30/2008 Hayley McGregory
Men 200 LC Meter Backstroke
- American: 1:51.92 7/31/2009 Aaron Peirsol
- U.S. Open: 1:53.08 7/11/2009 Aaron Peirsol
- US Open Meet: 1:54.59 8/5/2009 Nicholas Thoman
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "2017 U.S. Open: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap"
On this day 5 years ago, that women’s 200 backstroke record was set. How close has anyone not named Missy Franklin come to it? (I believe she came pretty close in 2013 at worlds, despite her recent decline)
Hopefully she’ll get back into the sport, but she’s happy right now taking a slight break, which is good. Even the highest level athletes need breaks.
Nice swim from Sullivan. However, she really sprinted that last 100 to get ahead of Twichell when she could’ve just cruised into the finals. Hope she can drop in finals, but I doubt She’ll be much faster.