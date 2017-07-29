Sarah Sjostrom Breaks Steffen’s Super-Suit Record in 50 Free Semi

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sarah Sjostrom hasn’t been unbeatable at this meet (she took silver in the individual 100 free), but in every other way she’s been as good as expected based on the season of performances she’s had so far.

On Saturday in the 50 free semi-finals, Sarah Sjostrom swam a 23.67 which took Britta Steffen‘s 23.73 World Record from 2009.

There are now only 3 long course women’s World Records remaining from the super-suit era in 2008 and 2009:

  • 200 free – Federica Pellegrini, 1:52.98, 2009
  • 50 back – Zhao Jing, 27.06, 2009
  • 200 fly – Liu Zige, 2:01.81, 2009
  • 800 free relay – China, 7:42.08, 2009

Steffen’s swim was also the old European Record that Sjostrom broke. Sjostrom’s previous best of 23.83 came in April this year at the Swim Open Stockholm.

Sjostrom now has 2 World Records at this meet (100 free, 50 free), 2 gold medals (50 fly, 100 fly), one silver medal (100 free), and a top seed headed into Saturday’s 50 free final.

Pernille Blume, the 2016 Olympic Champion, is the 2nd qualifier in 24.05.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

17 Comments on "Sarah Sjostrom Breaks Steffen’s Super-Suit Record in 50 Free Semi"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Swima

I think it’s supposed to say “sjostrom now has 2…” and not Steffen 😉 what an amazing performance from Sarah- so deserving!

Vote Up160Vote Down Reply
3 hours 26 minutes ago
Big Calves

She’s awesome

Vote Up160Vote Down Reply
3 hours 17 minutes ago
Liam

This shows that she had a bad day yesterday! I hope Sarah takes the gold tomorrow!

Vote Up13-2Vote Down Reply
2 hours 53 minutes ago
target

She lost the damn 100 free get over it.

Vote Up0-14Vote Down Reply
2 hours 14 minutes ago
SchoolingFTW

Yeah, it was not a good swim yesterday. She had age group finish. Looking up before completely touched the pad.
She also went out stupidly fast at 24.75, allowing Manuel to draft off her. Similar to what happened in Rio, except Sarah was able to swim straight while Campbell circle swam, going from one side of the lane to the other side during the second 50.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
2 hours 14 minutes ago
Dave Rollins

I would argue that she took the 100 out exactly where she should have. She’s the world record holder in the 50 at 23.6. She was out in 24.7. Plus 1.1 is about perfect.
CD was 21.1 in the 50, yet takes the 100 out in 22.2 or 22.3. Plus 1.1 or 1.2.
Seems like she was right where she was capable of.
To me, it looks like she shortened up her stroke the last 25 and misjudged her finish. Where as CD puts his head down, elongates his stroke and accelerates to the wall.
She has had an incredible meet, fastest ever in 4 events is quite the accomplishment.
Cheering her on in the final!

Vote Up8-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours 2 minutes ago
SchoolingFTW

1.1 seconds off 23.6 is quite significantly smaller gap than 1.2 seconds off 21.1

She went out 24.83 in her WR swim. That was perfect.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
44 seconds ago
SchoolingFTW

I hope she doesn’t break WR in the semis only to lose the final. That would be tragic.

Vote Up120Vote Down Reply
2 hours 17 minutes ago
Prickle

That could be disappointment bud in no way it will be tragic. Do you remember names of all these world champions that can change each two years? But you definitely know who Britta Steffen is. Her record stood for eight years. I think that Sarah’s achievement will live even longer. She holds four world records in different swimming disciplines simultaneously and probably will stay in this state for long long time. That is the bottom line of this meet.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
41 minutes 9 seconds ago
Prickle

BTW, who else have four or more world records at the same time and for how long? For example, Ledecky has only ( 🙂 ) three but since June 2014 for 38 months already.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
28 minutes 33 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »