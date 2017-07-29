2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
Sarah Sjostrom hasn’t been unbeatable at this meet (she took silver in the individual 100 free), but in every other way she’s been as good as expected based on the season of performances she’s had so far.
On Saturday in the 50 free semi-finals, Sarah Sjostrom swam a 23.67 which took Britta Steffen‘s 23.73 World Record from 2009.
There are now only 3 long course women’s World Records remaining from the super-suit era in 2008 and 2009:
- 200 free – Federica Pellegrini, 1:52.98, 2009
- 50 back – Zhao Jing, 27.06, 2009
- 200 fly – Liu Zige, 2:01.81, 2009
- 800 free relay – China, 7:42.08, 2009
Steffen’s swim was also the old European Record that Sjostrom broke. Sjostrom’s previous best of 23.83 came in April this year at the Swim Open Stockholm.
Sjostrom now has 2 World Records at this meet (100 free, 50 free), 2 gold medals (50 fly, 100 fly), one silver medal (100 free), and a top seed headed into Saturday’s 50 free final.
Pernille Blume, the 2016 Olympic Champion, is the 2nd qualifier in 24.05.

17 Comments on "Sarah Sjostrom Breaks Steffen’s Super-Suit Record in 50 Free Semi"
I think it’s supposed to say “sjostrom now has 2…” and not Steffen 😉 what an amazing performance from Sarah- so deserving!
She’s awesome
This shows that she had a bad day yesterday! I hope Sarah takes the gold tomorrow!
She lost the damn 100 free get over it.
Yeah, it was not a good swim yesterday. She had age group finish. Looking up before completely touched the pad.
She also went out stupidly fast at 24.75, allowing Manuel to draft off her. Similar to what happened in Rio, except Sarah was able to swim straight while Campbell circle swam, going from one side of the lane to the other side during the second 50.
I would argue that she took the 100 out exactly where she should have. She’s the world record holder in the 50 at 23.6. She was out in 24.7. Plus 1.1 is about perfect.
CD was 21.1 in the 50, yet takes the 100 out in 22.2 or 22.3. Plus 1.1 or 1.2.
Seems like she was right where she was capable of.
To me, it looks like she shortened up her stroke the last 25 and misjudged her finish. Where as CD puts his head down, elongates his stroke and accelerates to the wall.
She has had an incredible meet, fastest ever in 4 events is quite the accomplishment.
Cheering her on in the final!
1.1 seconds off 23.6 is quite significantly smaller gap than 1.2 seconds off 21.1
She went out 24.83 in her WR swim. That was perfect.
I hope she doesn’t break WR in the semis only to lose the final. That would be tragic.
That could be disappointment bud in no way it will be tragic. Do you remember names of all these world champions that can change each two years? But you definitely know who Britta Steffen is. Her record stood for eight years. I think that Sarah’s achievement will live even longer. She holds four world records in different swimming disciplines simultaneously and probably will stay in this state for long long time. That is the bottom line of this meet.
BTW, who else have four or more world records at the same time and for how long? For example, Ledecky has only ( 🙂 ) three but since June 2014 for 38 months already.