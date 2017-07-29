Sarah Sjostrom Breaks Steffen’s Super-Suit Record in 50 Free Semi

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sarah Sjostrom hasn’t been unbeatable at this meet (she took silver in the individual 100 free), but in every other way she’s been as good as expected based on the season of performances she’s had so far.

On Saturday in the 50 free semi-finals, Sarah Sjostrom swam a 23.67 which took Britta Steffen‘s 23.73 World Record from 2009.

There are now only 3 long course women’s World Records remaining from the super-suit era in 2008 and 2009:

200 free – Federica Pellegrini, 1:52.98, 2009

50 back – Zhao Jing, 27.06, 2009

200 fly – Liu Zige, 2:01.81, 2009

800 free relay – China, 7:42.08, 2009

Steffen’s swim was also the old European Record that Sjostrom broke. Sjostrom’s previous best of 23.83 came in April this year at the Swim Open Stockholm.

Sjostrom now has 2 World Records at this meet (100 free, 50 free), 2 gold medals (50 fly, 100 fly), one silver medal (100 free), and a top seed headed into Saturday’s 50 free final.

Pernille Blume, the 2016 Olympic Champion, is the 2nd qualifier in 24.05.