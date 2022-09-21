Lindi Worrell, Younger Sister of Kelsi Dahlia, Commits to Cincinnati for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The younger sibling of Olympic gold medalist Kelsi Dahlia (Worrell), Lindi Worrell of Mount Holly, New Jersey has announced her college decision for 2023, committing to the University of Cincinnati. Worrell is set to begin her senior year of high school this fall at Rancocas Valley Regional High School and swims club with the MLY Phoenix YMCA. Lindi is the third member of her family to swim collegiately, with her older brother Kyle having finished his senior season at Louisville last year.

Last spring, Worrell was a four-event qualifier for the YMCA Short Course National Championships, held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. Her top finish at the meet came in the 200 breast, where she finished just two seconds off of qualifying for the C-final, touching in 2:24.71 for a new lifetime best. She also added swims in the 50 free (24.65), 200 free (1:55.90), and 100 breast (1:06.92).

Worrell hadn’t competed in the long course pool until this summer when she raced at the 2022 Eastern Zone Senior Championships. Her highest finish at the meet came in the 100 breast, where she took 39th in 1:20.69. She also contested the 50 free (28.10), 100 free (1:03.13), and 200 free (2:17.74).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.95

100 free – 53.19

200 free – 1:54.05

100 breast – 1:05.27

200 breast – 2:24.71

With a year left to improve upon her times before joining the Bearcats in 2023, Worrell already has times not far off from Cincinnati’s best from last season. In 2022, her 50 free would have ranked her as the teams 6th fastest, less than half a second off of making the team’s 200 free relay. That relay ultimately took 3rd at the 2022 American Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships. Worrell would have been just outside the team’s top-6 last season in the 100 free, 200 free, and 100 breast.

Worrell will only get to be a part of the American Athletic Conference for one season, as Cincinnati is slated to make the move to the Big-12 ahead of the 2024-2025 school year. The Big-12, which currently features TCU, SMU, West Virginia, and Texas, will also add BYU and Houston that fall. Texas is also expected to leave the conference, although that’s unlikely to happen until the 2025 school year.

The Bearcats have already built a strong recruiting class on the women’s side for 2023, with commitments from Peyton Powell, Stella Brofford, Sonja Aarsvold, and Sophie Schuetze. Aarsvold will push Worrell in the sprint events, with best times in both the 50 and 100 slightly faster than what Worrell has been to date.

