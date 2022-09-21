Dartmouth Eliminates Swim Test Graduation Requirement

Effective with its class of 2026, an aquatic-related graduation requirement has been eliminated at Dartmouth University.
Instituted over a century ago, Dartmouth required that students complete a 50-yard swim test in order to graduate. The test was not timed and could be completed at any point during a student’s four years at the New Hampshire-based school.
This requirement was already temporarily suspended for previous classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but, after multiple faculty committee votes and a final vote by Dartmouth’s entire faculty, the test is now replaced by the need for three physical education or wellness credits.
Patrick Dolph, a Dartmouth biology professor and chair of the Committee on Instruction, explains that the swim test was originally instituted to ensure that students – all males at the time – were prepared for military service. Dolph also says that the swim test requirement ‘disproportionately impacted students of color.’ (Dartmouth.com)
“It did not test swimming competency or provide increased water safety for students while at Dartmouth or after graduation.
“In past years, a small number of students with limited swimming skills were required to take beginning swimming to pass the swim test. These were overwhelmingly students of color, and this essentially added an additional graduation requirement for these individuals.” (Dartmouth.com)
Schools that still have the swim test requirement include Cornell University, Columbia University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
If you want to improve inequality regarding swimming and accessibility among different racial-socio economic classes, then provide said resources more readily and provide better accommodations for those who are behind – not remove them outright.
I think swimming is an essential life skill everyone should know, and if said institution is already aware of disparity among races then why not encourage swimming classes more actively??
This seems more like a lazy decision to prevent blowback then a proactive step to address disparities.
If one of the reasons for getting rid of it was that it did not test swimming competency or provide increased water safety, perhaps a better solution would be to change the test or requirement to enhance those things. While you can get through life without knowing how to swim, it is a fairly basic and important skill that can be life-saving to have. If a swimming test is disproportionately impacting people of color, that means they have a greater proportion of not having that an arguably basic life skill. It seems like it would be better to find a way to help them gain that skill than to get rid of the requirement.
It’s a shame they are getting rid of it. The justification and lowering of standards is pathetic.