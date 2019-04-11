Ledecky’s 400 IM Only A-Final Scratch from Richmond PSS Day 2

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Heat sheets for the first full finals sessions of the 2019 Pro Swim Series – Richmond stop are out, and Katie Ledecky has opted to focus on the 200 free after qualifying for the A-final of both the 200 free and the 400 IM this morning.

Ledecky’s time of 4:50.16 this morning was the 5th-fastest time of the morning, putting her squarely into the middle of the A-final, but she’ll stick with the 200 free after posting a 1:57.08 this morning. No other USA woman has been faster than that this season, although Ledecky herself went 1:55.32 at December’s Winter Nationals.

With Ledecky out of the 400 IM, Olivia McMurray is into the A-final. No one was bumped into the B-final, as that will not even be full, and there will be no C- or D-final after only 18 women swam the event this morning.

There were no other A-final scratches, but here’s a quick rundown of B-final scratches: