Ledecky’s 400 IM Only A-Final Scratch from Richmond PSS Day 2

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND
- April 10-13, 2019
- Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
Heat sheets for the first full finals sessions of the 2019 Pro Swim Series – Richmond stop are out, and Katie Ledecky has opted to focus on the 200 free after qualifying for the A-final of both the 200 free and the 400 IM this morning.
Ledecky’s time of 4:50.16 this morning was the 5th-fastest time of the morning, putting her squarely into the middle of the A-final, but she’ll stick with the 200 free after posting a 1:57.08 this morning. No other USA woman has been faster than that this season, although Ledecky herself went 1:55.32 at December’s Winter Nationals.
With Ledecky out of the 400 IM, Olivia McMurray is into the A-final. No one was bumped into the B-final, as that will not even be full, and there will be no C- or D-final after only 18 women swam the event this morning.
There were no other A-final scratches, but here’s a quick rundown of B-final scratches:
- Men’s 200 free — Gil Kiesler is out of the 200 free after finishing 14th this morning, putting Santi Corredor in.
- Women’s 100 fly — Brooke Forde (14th) outl, Felicity Passon in. Forde will be swimming the 400 IM at the end of tonight’s session.
- Men’s 100 fly — Both Jan Switkowski (13th) and Mihalis Deliyiannis (14th) opted out, with Justin Wright and Loren Gillian taking their places.
- Men’s 400 IM — DC Hellams scratched, putting Will Hoogenboom in.
