23 of 25 CWPA Ranked Teams Set for Week 12 Play

Twelve Top 25 affairs highlight the Week 12 slate.

Friday brings two contests involving Top 10 teams as #8 Pacific heads to #16 San Diego State and #6 UC Irvine faces off with #14 UC San Diego.

On Saturday, the premier match of the week comes as #4 Cal plays host to #1 Stanford in a key MPSF matchup. The Cardinal will be looking to add a seventh straight win to its tally, while continuing its win streak against Top 10 foes to four matches (following #10 UC Irvine 16-7 on March 2, #1 USC 9-8 OT on March 30, and #3 UCLA 7-6 on April 6).

Also dotting the Saturday slate are a Top 10 affair between #10 Arizona State and #2 USC and a battle between #11 UC Santa Barbara and #5 Hawaii. The Sun Devils enter the match with the Trojans after two weeks off (last played March 31). The Gauchos are also back in action after a layoff since March 31.

#6 Michigan is set for two Top 25 contests on Saturday in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, with #18 Harvard and #18 Bucknell across the pool. The Wolverines bring a four-match win streak into the weekend. Bucknell rose five spots in the rankings after a 3-0 weekend including a 9-7 road upset of then-#14 Harvard.

Also in Lewisburg for the nine-match CWPA tournament are #15 Princeton, Saint Francis (PA), George Washington and Brown.

Just three of the Top 25 teams are idle this week: #3 UCLA, #12 Long Beach State and #17 Fresno State.