Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

23 of 25 CWPA Ranked Teams Set for Week 12 Play

Twelve Top 25 affairs highlight the Week 12 slate.

Friday brings two contests involving Top 10 teams as #8 Pacific heads to #16 San Diego State and #6 UC Irvine faces off with #14 UC San Diego.

On Saturday, the premier match of the week comes as #4 Cal plays host to #1 Stanford in a key MPSF matchup. The Cardinal will be looking to add a seventh straight win to its tally, while continuing its win streak against Top 10 foes to four matches (following #10 UC Irvine 16-7 on March 2, #1 USC 9-8 OT on March 30, and #3 UCLA 7-6 on April 6).

Also dotting the Saturday slate are a Top 10 affair between #10 Arizona State and #2 USC and a battle between #11 UC Santa Barbara and #5 Hawaii. The Sun Devils enter the match with the Trojans after two weeks off (last played March 31). The Gauchos are also back in action after a layoff since March 31.

#6 Michigan is set for two Top 25 contests on Saturday in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, with #18 Harvard and #18 Bucknell across the pool. The Wolverines bring a four-match win streak into the weekend. Bucknell rose five spots in the rankings after a 3-0 weekend including a 9-7 road upset of then-#14 Harvard.

Also in Lewisburg for the nine-match CWPA tournament are #15 Princeton, Saint Francis (PA), George Washington and Brown.

Just three of the Top 25 teams are idle this week: #3 UCLA, #12 Long Beach State and #17 Fresno State.

Date/Time (ET) Visitor Home Live Stats Video
April 8.
10 p.m. Chapman Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Live Stats Watch
April 9.
6:30 p.m. Connecticut College RV Brown Watch
April 10.
7 p.m. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Whittier Live Stats Watch
7 p.m. Cal Tech LaVerne Live Stats Watch
7 p.m. Cal Lutheran Pomona-Pitzer Live Stats Watch
10 p.m. Occidental Redlands Live Stats Watch
April 11.
7 p.m. Concordia (CA) #25 Cal Baptist Live Stats Watch
April 12.
4 p.m. #23 Cal State Northridge Cal State East Bay Live Stats Watch
6:30 p.m. #24 Azusa Pacific Santa Clara Live Stats Watch
7 p.m. #8 Pacific #16 San Diego State Live Stats
9 p.m. #6 UC Irvine #14 UC San Diego Live Stats Watch
April 13.
9 a.m. Villanova LaSalle Watch
10:30 a.m. Siena Marist
Noon Iona VMI Live Stats
Noon Gannon Mercyhurst Watch
1:30 p.m. Wagner LaSalle Watch
2 p.m. Chapman Cal Lutheran Live Stats
2 p.m. Cal Tech Pomona-Pitzer
2 p.m. Whittier Occidental Live Stats Watch
2 p.m. LaVerne Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Live Stats Watch
3 p.m. #1 Stanford #4 Cal Live Stats Watch
3 p.m. #23 Cal State Northridge #9 UC Davis Live Stats
3 p.m. #13 Loyola Marymount #25 Cal Baptist Live Stats Watch
3 p.m. RV Indiana #21 San Jose State Live Stats
3 p.m. St. Francis Brooklyn #22 Marist Live Stats
4 p.m. #10 Arizona State #2 USC Live Stats Watch
4 p.m. Cal State Monterey Bay Fresno Pacific Live Stats
4 p.m. Cal State East Bay Sonoma State Live Stats
4:30 p.m. VMI Villanova Live Stats
5:30 p.m. #8 Pacific Concordia (CA) Live Stats
6 p.m. Siena #18 Wagner
7:30 p.m. Iona St. Francis Brooklyn Live Stats
9 p.m. Pomona-Pitzer #14 UC San Diego Live Stats Watch
Midnight #11 UC Santa Barbara #5 Hawaii Live Stats
CWPA League Games – Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
10 a.m. Saint Francis (PA) #18 Bucknell Watch
11:30 a.m. George Washington Brown
1 p.m. #6 Michigan #18 Harvard
3:30 p.m. George Washington Saint Francis (PA)
5 p.m. Brown #15 Princeton
6:30 p.m. #6 Michigan #18 Bucknell Watch
April 14.
9 a.m. #18 Wagner Villanova
10:30 a.m. Siena St. Francis Brooklyn Live Stats
Noon Iona #22 Marist
1:30 p.m. VMI #18 Wagner Live Stats
3 p.m. LaSalle Siena
4:30 p.m. Fresno State Santa Clara Live Stats Watch
4:30 p.m. #22 Marist Villanova
7 p.m. RV Indiana #4 Cal Live Stats
CWPA League Games – Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
9 a.m. Saint Francis (PA) Brown
10:30 a.m. George Washington #6 Michigan
Noon #15 Princeton #18 Bucknell Watch
April 17.
7 p.m. Concordia (CA) #13 Loyola Marymount Live Stats
7 p.m. LaVerne Cal Lutheran Live Stats
10 p.m. Whittier Cal Tech Watch
10 p.m. Pomona-Pitzer Chapman Watch
10 p.m. Redlands Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Live Stats Watch
April 18.
7 p.m. #25 Cal Baptist #24 Azusa Pacific
10 p.m. #6 UC Irvine #12 Long Beach State Live Stats Watch

Leave a Reply

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!