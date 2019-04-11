23 of 25 CWPA Ranked Teams Set for Week 12 Play

Twelve Top 25 affairs highlight the Week 12 slate.
Friday brings two contests involving Top 10 teams as #8 Pacific heads to #16 San Diego State and #6 UC Irvine faces off with #14 UC San Diego.
On Saturday, the premier match of the week comes as #4 Cal plays host to #1 Stanford in a key MPSF matchup. The Cardinal will be looking to add a seventh straight win to its tally, while continuing its win streak against Top 10 foes to four matches (following #10 UC Irvine 16-7 on March 2, #1 USC 9-8 OT on March 30, and #3 UCLA 7-6 on April 6).
Also dotting the Saturday slate are a Top 10 affair between #10 Arizona State and #2 USC and a battle between #11 UC Santa Barbara and #5 Hawaii. The Sun Devils enter the match with the Trojans after two weeks off (last played March 31). The Gauchos are also back in action after a layoff since March 31.
#6 Michigan is set for two Top 25 contests on Saturday in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, with #18 Harvard and #18 Bucknell across the pool. The Wolverines bring a four-match win streak into the weekend. Bucknell rose five spots in the rankings after a 3-0 weekend including a 9-7 road upset of then-#14 Harvard.
Also in Lewisburg for the nine-match CWPA tournament are #15 Princeton, Saint Francis (PA), George Washington and Brown.
Just three of the Top 25 teams are idle this week: #3 UCLA, #12 Long Beach State and #17 Fresno State.
|Date/Time (ET)
|Visitor
|Home
|Live Stats
|Video
|April 8.
|10 p.m.
|Chapman
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Live Stats
|Watch
|April 9.
|6:30 p.m.
|Connecticut College
|RV Brown
|Watch
|April 10.
|7 p.m.
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Whittier
|Live Stats
|Watch
|7 p.m.
|Cal Tech
|LaVerne
|Live Stats
|Watch
|7 p.m.
|Cal Lutheran
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Live Stats
|Watch
|10 p.m.
|Occidental
|Redlands
|Live Stats
|Watch
|April 11.
|7 p.m.
|Concordia (CA)
|#25 Cal Baptist
|Live Stats
|Watch
|April 12.
|4 p.m.
|#23 Cal State Northridge
|Cal State East Bay
|Live Stats
|Watch
|6:30 p.m.
|#24 Azusa Pacific
|Santa Clara
|Live Stats
|Watch
|7 p.m.
|#8 Pacific
|#16 San Diego State
|Live Stats
|9 p.m.
|#6 UC Irvine
|#14 UC San Diego
|Live Stats
|Watch
|April 13.
|9 a.m.
|Villanova
|LaSalle
|Watch
|10:30 a.m.
|Siena
|Marist
|Noon
|Iona
|VMI
|Live Stats
|Noon
|Gannon
|Mercyhurst
|Watch
|1:30 p.m.
|Wagner
|LaSalle
|Watch
|2 p.m.
|Chapman
|Cal Lutheran
|Live Stats
|2 p.m.
|Cal Tech
|Pomona-Pitzer
|2 p.m.
|Whittier
|Occidental
|Live Stats
|Watch
|2 p.m.
|LaVerne
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Live Stats
|Watch
|3 p.m.
|#1 Stanford
|#4 Cal
|Live Stats
|Watch
|3 p.m.
|#23 Cal State Northridge
|#9 UC Davis
|Live Stats
|3 p.m.
|#13 Loyola Marymount
|#25 Cal Baptist
|Live Stats
|Watch
|3 p.m.
|RV Indiana
|#21 San Jose State
|Live Stats
|3 p.m.
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|#22 Marist
|Live Stats
|4 p.m.
|#10 Arizona State
|#2 USC
|Live Stats
|Watch
|4 p.m.
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|Fresno Pacific
|Live Stats
|4 p.m.
|Cal State East Bay
|Sonoma State
|Live Stats
|4:30 p.m.
|VMI
|Villanova
|Live Stats
|5:30 p.m.
|#8 Pacific
|Concordia (CA)
|Live Stats
|6 p.m.
|Siena
|#18 Wagner
|7:30 p.m.
|Iona
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|Live Stats
|9 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer
|#14 UC San Diego
|Live Stats
|Watch
|Midnight
|#11 UC Santa Barbara
|#5 Hawaii
|Live Stats
|CWPA League Games – Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
|10 a.m.
|Saint Francis (PA)
|#18 Bucknell
|Watch
|11:30 a.m.
|George Washington
|Brown
|1 p.m.
|#6 Michigan
|#18 Harvard
|3:30 p.m.
|George Washington
|Saint Francis (PA)
|5 p.m.
|Brown
|#15 Princeton
|6:30 p.m.
|#6 Michigan
|#18 Bucknell
|Watch
|April 14.
|9 a.m.
|#18 Wagner
|Villanova
|10:30 a.m.
|Siena
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|Live Stats
|Noon
|Iona
|#22 Marist
|1:30 p.m.
|VMI
|#18 Wagner
|Live Stats
|3 p.m.
|LaSalle
|Siena
|4:30 p.m.
|Fresno State
|Santa Clara
|Live Stats
|Watch
|4:30 p.m.
|#22 Marist
|Villanova
|7 p.m.
|RV Indiana
|#4 Cal
|Live Stats
|CWPA League Games – Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
|9 a.m.
|Saint Francis (PA)
|Brown
|10:30 a.m.
|George Washington
|#6 Michigan
|Noon
|#15 Princeton
|#18 Bucknell
|Watch
|April 17.
|7 p.m.
|Concordia (CA)
|#13 Loyola Marymount
|Live Stats
|7 p.m.
|LaVerne
|Cal Lutheran
|Live Stats
|10 p.m.
|Whittier
|Cal Tech
|Watch
|10 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Chapman
|Watch
|10 p.m.
|Redlands
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Live Stats
|Watch
|April 18.
|7 p.m.
|#25 Cal Baptist
|#24 Azusa Pacific
|10 p.m.
|#6 UC Irvine
|#12 Long Beach State
|Live Stats
|Watch
Leave a Reply