Cal Alumni Acquire Ann Curtis Swim Facility and School of Swimming

Cal Teammates Nathan Adrian and Will Copeland have acquired the Ann Curtis Swim Facility in San Rafael, California and will be taking over the Ann Curtis School of Swimming which has operated at the facility since 1959.

A staple in Marin County for 60 years, the Ann Curtis School of Swimming was the vision of 1948 Olympic Swimming Gold Medalist Ann Curtis. A family affair from the start, the facility was built by Ann and her husband, Gordon Cuneo. Once completed, all of the Cuneo children and many of Ann’s grandchildren worked at the swim school over the years, including their daughter, Carrie, who still operates the school today.

“We are very happy to pass our family legacy on to Nathan and Will,” said Carrie. “I never would have imagined that the next generation running my parents’ school would also have won Olympic Gold in London, albeit in 2012 as opposed to 1948. I look forward to working with Nathan and Will over the summer to successfully transition the business.”

Since its inception, the Ann Curtis School of Swimming has provided approximately 40,000 children with swim lessons in the San Francisco Bay Area, including Olympians Rick DeMont (Munich – 1972) and Ben Wildman-Tobriner (Beijing – 2008).

“I was first introduced to swimming through water safety lessons my parents enrolled my siblings and me in because they felt it was important that we learned how to swim” said Adrian. “While I thought that was normal for most families, I learned that not everybody knows how to swim. I believe building upon the strong legacy created by Ann Curtis and her family gives us an opportunity to continue teaching children how to swim”

In addition to teaching swimming lessons, the school also offers a club membership option where families can enjoy swimming and play in a safe and relaxing environment.

Adrian, who has been a highly successful collegiate and professional swimmer, also serves as an ambassador of the USA Swimming Foundation to help promote the importance of water safety and the sport of swimming overall.

A longtime competitive swimmer, Copeland was a 12 time All American at Cal and swam professionally for 6 years. He was a finalist in the 100 Freestyle at the 2016 Olympic Trials. Will has been coaching at all levels of swimming since graduating from college in 2009.

“We look forward to offering the same program of swimming lessons and membership options that Ann Curtis currently has in place,” said Copeland, who will run the day to day operations while Adrian continues to train and compete professionally. “The Ann Curtis School of Swimming has been highly successful running these programs and we look forward to building on their successes.”

The school will continue to operate under the Ann Curtis name for the foreseeable future.

To learn more about the swim school, the facility, or to sign up for lessons visit their website at www.AnnCurtis.com or call at (415) 479-9131.

Courtesy of Adrian Copeland Swimming.