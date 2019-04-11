2019 Pro Swim Series – Richmond: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

The first prelims session of the meet kicks off this morning, featuring the 200 free, 100 breast, 50 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM. The top two finishers in last night’s women’s 800 free, Katie Ledecky and Leah Smith, will be next to each other in the final heat of the women’s 400 IM this morning. They’re both also swimming the 200 free. Caeleb Dressel will be making his debut this morning in the 100 fly, where he is the top seed by over a second.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

PSS Record: Katie Ledecky – 1:54.43

Top 8 Qualifiers:

In the 5th and final heat, Katie Ledecky broke away early and roared to the top time of the morning by over a second, posting a 1:57.08. Leah Smith broke away from the pack in the heat 4, rockting to a 1:58.15. Madisyn Cox was behind Smith in that heat, dropping from her seed time of 2:00.82 to hit the wall in 1:59.84. Katie Drabot took heat 3, the first of the circle seeded heats, by a huge margin. She ultimately ended up 5th this morning with a 1:59.98.

Hali Flickinger was 2nd to Ledecky in heat 5, and 3rd overall this morning with a 1;59.26. Coming off a stellar meet at Women’s NCAAs a few weeks ago, Brooke Forde made it in 6th this morning in 2:01.05. 14-year-old Claire Tuggle was 9th this morning, posting a 2:02.13.

MEN’S 200 FREE

PSS Record: Sun Yang – 1:44.82

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’s 100 BREAST

PSS Record: Rebecca Soni – 1:05.57

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BREAST

PSS Record: Adam Peaty – 58.86

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 50 BACK

PSS Record: Olivia Smoliga – 27.43

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 50 BACK

PSS Record: Michael Andrew – 24.68

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

PSS Record: Sarah Sjostrom – 56.38

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 FLY

PSS Record: Jack Conger – 51.00

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 400 IM

PSS Record: Katinka Hosszu – 4:31.07

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 400 IM

PSS Record: Chase Kalisz – 4:08.92

Top 8 Qualifiers: