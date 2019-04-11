2019 Pro Swim Series – Richmond: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND
- April 10-13, 2019
- Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
- Meet information
- Psych Sheets
- Live results
- TV/Live Stream Schedule
- Live Stream – USA Swimming (Prelims & Finals)
- Live Stream – NBC Sports (Finals)
- Thursday Prelims Heat Sheet
The first prelims session of the meet kicks off this morning, featuring the 200 free, 100 breast, 50 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM. The top two finishers in last night’s women’s 800 free, Katie Ledecky and Leah Smith, will be next to each other in the final heat of the women’s 400 IM this morning. They’re both also swimming the 200 free. Caeleb Dressel will be making his debut this morning in the 100 fly, where he is the top seed by over a second.
WOMEN’S 200 FREE
- PSS Record: Katie Ledecky – 1:54.43
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Katie Ledecky – 1:57.08
- Leah Smith – 1:58.15
- Hali Flickinger – 1:59.26
- Madisyn Cox – 1:59.84
- Katie Drabot – 1:59.98
- Brooke Forde – 2:01.05
- Kaersten Meitz – 2:01.16
- Leonie Kullman – 2:01.97
In the 5th and final heat, Katie Ledecky broke away early and roared to the top time of the morning by over a second, posting a 1:57.08. Leah Smith broke away from the pack in the heat 4, rockting to a 1:58.15. Madisyn Cox was behind Smith in that heat, dropping from her seed time of 2:00.82 to hit the wall in 1:59.84. Katie Drabot took heat 3, the first of the circle seeded heats, by a huge margin. She ultimately ended up 5th this morning with a 1:59.98.
Hali Flickinger was 2nd to Ledecky in heat 5, and 3rd overall this morning with a 1;59.26. Coming off a stellar meet at Women’s NCAAs a few weeks ago, Brooke Forde made it in 6th this morning in 2:01.05. 14-year-old Claire Tuggle was 9th this morning, posting a 2:02.13.
MEN’S 200 FREE
- PSS Record: Sun Yang – 1:44.82
Top 8 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’s 100 BREAST
- PSS Record: Rebecca Soni – 1:05.57
Top 8 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 100 BREAST
- PSS Record: Adam Peaty – 58.86
Top 8 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 50 BACK
- PSS Record: Olivia Smoliga – 27.43
Top 8 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 50 BACK
- PSS Record: Michael Andrew – 24.68
Top 8 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 100 FLY
- PSS Record: Sarah Sjostrom – 56.38
Top 8 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 100 FLY
- PSS Record: Jack Conger – 51.00
Top 8 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 400 IM
- PSS Record: Katinka Hosszu – 4:31.07
Top 8 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 400 IM
- PSS Record: Chase Kalisz – 4:08.92
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Where is the live stream??? Its not on
Not on for me either
Is anyone’s live feed working?
It’s on. Whoever was working the live stream must have got there late