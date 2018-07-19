Ledecky Wins Google Cloud Academic All-America Member Of The Year

Google Cloud Academic All-America Team announced in a press release on Thursday that Katie Ledecky has been named the Division I Academic All-America Team Member of the Year for 2017-2018. These honors are given annually and are selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Ledecky won the “Women At-Large” Member of the Year honors, meaning out of all the Member of the Year winners for each sport, she was chosen as the At-Large Member. Ledecky is an excellent example of excelling both in the pool and in the classroom, boasting a 3.99 GPA through 2 years of school, while continuing to be the most dominant female distance swimmer ever.

Katie is also the first Sophomore to ever win this award. In her second, and final, season with Stanford, Ledecky broke the 400 IM NCAA and American records, and claimed individual NCAA titles in the 500 free and 1650 free. She said of winning the award in part, “I wish to express my tremendous gratitude to my classmates, teammates and coaches, the Stanford Athletics department, and the faculty and administration at Stanford who support my endeavors every day and make both ‘school and pool’ wonderful places to be in Palo Alto”.

Stanford Head Coach Greg Meehan stated, “We are incredibly proud of Katie and everything she has accomplished. This is a tremendous honor and certainly well-deserved. Katie sets the standard in her pursuit of both academic and athletic excellence. Her work ethic is just as strong in the classroom as it is in the pool, and I’m happy all her efforts were recognized with this award”.

To read the full press release from Google Cloud Academic All-America Team, click here.