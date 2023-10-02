Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Leah Smith Swims 4:35 500 Free, 1:56 200 IM at Texas Women’s “Day 2 Divas” Speed Practice

Comments: 3

During the same Friday that the Texas men had their Orange and White intrasquad (read more about that here), the Texas women were also getting some racing in. Head coach Carol Capitani and associate head Mitch Dalton had their women race all 3 events (500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free) that are swum on Day 2 of a conference or NCAA championships, hence the name “Day 2 Divas”. This included Austin-based pro swimmer Leah Smith, who threw down winning times in both 500 free (4:35.66) and 200 IM (1:56.64).

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Just Sayin’
5 minutes ago

What was her 50?!?! Leaving us at a cliffhanger!

0
0
Reply
chazoozle
1 hour ago

every swimmer on the team swims all events?

4
0
Reply
Freddie
Reply to  chazoozle
24 minutes ago

Yes. Except swimmers going to Pan Ams didn’t do it.

3
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!