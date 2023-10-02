Leah Smith Swims 4:35 500 Free, 1:56 200 IM at Texas Women’s “Day 2 Divas” Speed Practice

During the same Friday that the Texas men had their Orange and White intrasquad (read more about that here), the Texas women were also getting some racing in. Head coach Carol Capitani and associate head Mitch Dalton had their women race all 3 events (500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free) that are swum on Day 2 of a conference or NCAA championships, hence the name “Day 2 Divas”. This included Austin-based pro swimmer Leah Smith, who threw down winning times in both 500 free (4:35.66) and 200 IM (1:56.64).