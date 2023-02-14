Leah Hayes Swims More Best Times to Close Out Chicagoland Championships

2023 Speedo Chicagoland Championships

February 10-12, 2023

Norris Center Pool, Saint Charles, Illinois

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Meet Results

17-year-old Leah Hayes won 5 events and swam 4 best times this weekend at the Speedo Chicagoland Championships.

The headliner was a 4:03.05 in the 400 IM which ranks her as the 8th-best 17-18 performer in the event (read more here).

But that wasn’t her only big performance of the meet. Hayes also swam lifetime bests in the 50 free (22.81), 100 breast (1:01.02), and 200 breast (2:10.49). She also won the 200 IM in 1:57.13 – the long course version of that event is where she took a World Championship bronze medal last summer. She has been about three seconds faster in the 200 yard IM.

Hayes was the star of the show, but she wasn’t the only swimmer to have big performances. Brayden Capen from the Academy Bullets swam best times in the 50 free (22.22 – leading off a relay), 200 free (1:44.40), 500 free (4:33.82), 100 breast (1:01.50), and 100 fly (53.69). The 14-year-old is an 8th grader, and all but the 100 fly were event wins for him in the age group.

His time in the 500 free ranks him in the top 100 all-time in the age group.

Other Notable Results: