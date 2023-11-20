Leah Hayes Swims a Best Time in the 100 Fly to Close FMC/Speedo Grand Challenge

FMC AQUATIC SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE

November 17-19, 2023

FMC Aquatic Center, Westmont, Illinois

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2023 IL FMC HSC Speedo Grand Challenge” (or search “Westmont”)

Day 1 Recap | Day 2 Recap

Two more wins for National Team member Leah Hayes, including a best time in the 100 fly, highlighted the final day of racing at the 2023 FMC Aquatic Speedo Grand Challenge, while on the boys’ side Szymon Mieczkowski posted another big time drop.

Hayes picked up two more individual wins to finish her meet with six total (in six starts). First she led the way in the 200 yard free in 1:44.75, which like most of her swims this weekend was just off her best time of 1:44.1.

But then she finished the meet with her first personal best in a typical senior-schedule event when she won the 100 yard fly in 52.55.

That knocked .14 seconds off her previous best time from a month ago, and in total has knocked about three seconds off her lifetime best this season in a race that she has only swum sparingly the last few years.

While the 100 fly is not a primary event for the 18-year-old from the Fox Valley Park District Riptides, her future home at the University of Virginia has been known to value this kind of versatility and, especially, to develop secondary events into primary events.

Also ending his meet on a high note was 17-year old Szymon Mieczkowski from the host FMC Aquatic Club. He won the 100 back on Sunday in 47.44, adding to an earlier win in the 200 back on Saturday. His time in the 100 was a new best by 7-tenths of a second. In total, this season he’s dropped about 1.4 seconds off his best in this event.

These drops have all come the week after announcing his commitment to the University of Kentucky, where new head coach Bret Lundgaard is trying to shore up his 2024 recruiting class amid a few defections. A good add at the time of the announcement, he has now become a game-changer for the Wildcats. Their fastest 100 backstroker mid-season was freshman Jack Hamilton at 48.39, and Mieczkowski is already nine-tenths faster than that (though Max Berg, a sophomore, has been 46.2).

His FMC teammate Brady Johnson was 2nd in that race in 48.38. A versatile swimmer committed to Arizona State for the fall, Johnson had a top three finish in at least one event of each stroke this weekend, plus the top seed in the 200 IM (1:48.36) before scratching the final.

Other Day 3 Highlights: