Leah Hayes Only New Name to Join Worlds Team on Final Day of Trials

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

The final 2022 World Championships roster for Team USA doesn’t look too different after Day 5 than it did after Day 4, with only one new name added to the roster.

That name is 16 year-old Leah Hayes, who finished 2nd in the 200 IM with a National Age Group record time to lock up her spot on the World Championships team.

The other five swimmers who placed in the top two of tonight’s events were already on the roster one way or the other. Katie Ledecky unsurprisingly won the 1500, sweeping the 200-1500 free distances. Teenager Katie Grimes took 2nd behind Ledecky, and she’ll swim that event along with the 400 IM in Budapest.

Next, Alex Walsh won the 200 with a U.S. Open record time. Walsh was already on the team in the 800 free relay, but she’ll now swim an individual event in Budapest.

Finally, Torri Huske won yet another event by taking the 50 free. Erika Brown took 2nd, and she’ll swim the 50 free at Worlds along with the 400 free relay.

On the men’s side, all six spots went to swimmers who were already on the team. Bobby Finke and Charlie Clark finished 1-2 in the 800 free after doing the same in the 1500 free earlier in the week. Chase Kalisz won the 200 IM after taking 2nd in the 400 IM , while 400 IM champion Carson Foster took 2nd behind Kalisz tonight. Finally, Caeleb Dressel and Michael Andrew repeated their 1-2 finish from Olympic Trials in the 50 free, and both already have a small multitude of events they’ve qualified for.

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM AFTER DAY 5

Women:

Men:

Women

Priority # 1 – All Guaranteed (13)

Priority # 2 – All Guaranteed (5)

Kate Douglass – 200 breast & 400 free relay

– 200 breast & 400 free relay Rhyan White – 200 back

Emma Weyant – 400 IM

– 400 IM Annie Lazor – 100 breast

– 100 breast Leah Hayes – 200 IM

Priority # 3 – Guaranteed (1)

Katharine Berkoff – 50 back

Priority # 4 – Guaranteed (1)

Bella Sims – 800 free relay

Priority # 5 – Guaranteed (2)

Mallory Comerford – 100 free

Men

Priority #1 – All Guaranteed (13)

Fink and Swanson tied for first in the 200 breast. Per the selection guidelines, since they were both under the FINA ‘A’ cut, they will both be included in Priority #1 and be added to the team.

Priority # 2 – All Guaranteed (5)

Michael Andrew – 100 fly, 50 breast, 100 breast, & 50 free

– 100 fly, 50 breast, 100 breast, & 50 free Charlie Clark – 1500 free & 800 Free

Shaine Casas – 200 back

Trey Freeman – 400 free & 800 free relay

Priority # – All 50 stroke winners qualified under Priority #1 or #2

Priority #4 – Guaranteed (1)

Coby Carrozza – 800 free relay

Priority #5 – Guaranteed (1)

Justin Ress – 400 free relay

DOUBLES

Here’s an overly-simplified version of the U.S. World Championship selection process: the team can have a maximum of 26 men and 26 women. Swimmers are added to the roster in these priorities until the roster cap is hit:

Top 4 in 100/200 frees, Winner of all other Olympic events 2nd-place finisher in all Olympic events (besides 100/200 free) Winner of non-Olympic events (50 back, 50 breast, 50 fly) 5th-place finisher in 100/200 free 6th-place finisher in 100/200 free

For a full breakdown of selection procedures, follow this link.

We track ‘doubles’ as a way of knowing when the next priority of swimmers can be officially added to the team. A ‘double’ is effectively a swimmer qualifying in more than one event. One swimmer qualifying in three events counts as two ‘doubles’ for our purposes.

The Magic Numbers:

6 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all Priority 2 athletes (2nd-place finishers) can be added for that gender

9 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all Prority 3 athletes (stroke 50 winners) can be added for that gender.

11 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all Priority 4 athletes (5th-place in 100/200 free) can be added for that gender

13 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all priority 5 athletes (6th-place in 100/200 free) can be added for that gender

Doubles After Day 4

Women – 13

Men – 13

JUNIOR PAN PACS

The Junior Pan Pac team will consist of 20 men and 20 women. The selection criteria is similar to that of the World Championship, with the caveat that swimmers must be under 19 years of age as of December 31, 2022, and swimmers who make the senior Worlds team are ineligible. In short, first priority goes to the top finisher in each event, as well as the second-place finisher in the 100 and 200 free. The second priority will then move to the second-fastest swimmer in each Olympic event until the 20 athletes have been selected on both sides.

Theoretically the team could take up to the 6th-highest eligible finisher. Realistically the selection won’t go that deep, unless a lot of swimmers decline their spot, and for now, we will just show you the swimmers that are guaranteed to make the team. We’ll work on an update tonight to show which Priority #2 swimmers are slated to make the team

2022 JUNIOR PAN PACS TEAM AFTER DAY 4

Women:

Charlotte Hook – 200 fly

Anna Moesh – 100 free

Kayla Wilson – 100 free

Jillian Cox – 800 free

– 800 free Erin Gemmell – 200 free

Cavan Gormsen – 400 free

Lydia Jacoby – 200 breast & 100 breast

Julia Podkoscielny – 400 IM

Kennedy Noble – 200 back

Alex Shackell – 100 fly

Berit Berglund – 100 back

Michael Mattes – 1500 freee

Teagen O’Dell – 200 IM

Lily Christianson – 50 free

* We’ve removed three swimmers who are currently slated to swim on the World team.

Men: