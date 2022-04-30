Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Bobby Finke Breaks US Open Record in 800 Free

by Michael Hamann 3

April 30th, 2022 National, News, Records

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

In the final heat of the men’s 800 free this evening, Florida’s Bobby Finke smashed Zane Grothe‘s 2018 US Open Record with a 7:43.32, chopping over a full second off Grothe’s record. The defending Olympic champion now sits third in the world this year, behind the German duo of Lukas Martens and Florian Wellbrock.

Finke even split his race this evening, swimming 3:51.64 over the first 400 meters and then closing in 3:51.68. Those splits included his now-signature blazing final 50 of 27.19. His swim was also less than a second and a half off of his gold medal-winning time from last summer.

1st 50 split 2nd 50 split
100 27.10 29.13
200 29.02 29.20
300 29.38 29.13
400 29.38 29.30 (3:51.64)
500 29.37 29.23
600 29.46 29.03
700 29.25 29.05
800 29.10 27.19 (7:43.32)

After missing the SEC Championships and some training time in February due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Finke now seems primed to make a podium run at the end of June. His 1500 this week was a strong 14:45.72 to rank him third in the world, to go along with his third-ranking 800 from tonight.

2021-2022 LCM Men 800 Free

LukasGER
Martens
04/12
7:41.43
2Florian
Wellbrock		GER7:43.1004/12
3Bobby
Finke		USA7:43.3204/30
4Felix
Auboeck		AUT7:45.3204/12
5Gregorio
Paltrinieri		ITA7:46.0104/11
View Top 24»

Finke will be joined in both the 800 and 1500 by Ohio State’s Charlie Clark at this summer’s World Championships. Clark swam a pair of huge lifetime bests this week to qualify for the Worlds team, dropping 12 seconds in the 1500 and nearly 4 and a half seconds in the 800.

3
sqimgod
15 minutes ago

How about a real article? Dressel and Andrew, the next Phelps and Lochte!

Peaty55Paris
Reply to  sqimgod
4 minutes ago

Where is the versatility

DC swim fan
Reply to  Peaty55Paris
3 seconds ago

I think the 1:38 and 1:55 IM times show their versatility

