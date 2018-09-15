Le Clos Returns, Andrew Doubles At Doha World Cup Prelims Day 3

The third and final preliminary session from the 2018 FINA World Cup stop saw just five events contested, with the full 12-event lineup set for tonight’s finals.

The heats session saw South African Chad Le Clos swim his first races of the stop after reportedly not feeling well on days 1 and 2, as he got himself through to the final of the men’s 50 fly in 7th (24.33).

World Record holder Andrii Govorov leads the charge in a quick 23.11, and American Michael Andrew (23.47) and Dutchman Jesse Puts (23.94) were also sub-24. Vlad Morozov also made the final in 24.09 for 5th, while a swim-off took place for the 8th spot between Dries Vangoetsenhoven of Belgium and George-Adrian Ratiu of Romania. After tying for 8th in 24.57, the Belgian won the swim-off in 24.22 to the Romanian’s 24.48.

Le Clos also swam the 200 free prelims, but cruised a little too much as he missed the final despite finishing 2nd in his heat with the 10th-fastest time of 2:01.06. Kyle Stolk of the Netherlands (1:50.45) and Lorenz Weiremans of Belgium (1:50.58) lead the field, with American Blake Pieroni safely qualifying in 3rd (1:54.33). In the final Pieroni will look to complete the 100/200/400 sweep here in Doha.

Andrew was also in action in the men’s 100 back, clocking 56.97 to lead other contenders Mitch Larkin (57.32) and Morozov (58.41).

Anton Chupkov (2:13.18) led heavy hitters Kirill Prigoda (2:13.45) and Arno Kamminga (2:13.71) in the men’s 200 breast, splitting the race 1:07.5/1:05.6, and Femke Heemskerk (55.10) took the top seed in the women’s 100 free with Sarah Sjostrom (55.58) and Ranomi Kromowidjojo (55.63) sitting in 3rd and 4th.

BSD

These prelims times are ridiculous

