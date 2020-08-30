Kyle Ponsler Swims 4 Best Times in FAST Time Trial

FAST Socially Distanced Time Trial

August 28-29, 2020

FHS Natatorium, Fishers, Indiana

Both Short course yards (SCY) and Long course meters (LCM)

Results on Meet Mobile: “FAST Socially Distanced Time Trial”

Fishers Area Swim Team (FAST) hosted their first competition, a time trial meet, since the beginning of quarantine over the weekend. The two day meet featured two sessions of short course yard swimming, as well as a session of long course meters competition.

The meet, that was full of fast times, was highlighted by 16-year old Kyle Ponsler who added a new best time in all four of his events. He also touched first in all four of his swims.

Ponsler’s biggest swim came in the 200 back during the LCM session of the meet. Going into the meet his best time in the event was 2:05.52, swum in a time trial at the beginning of December. Ponsler dropped over 1.5 seconds in the race, touching the wall in 2:03.91. This swim puts him just under a second off of the Olympic Trials time standard of 2:02.99 just under a year out from the meet.

He also added new best times in the 100 yard back, 100 yard free, and 100 meter free. In the 100 meter free, he dropped over a second for a time of 54.92. His other results included a 50.21 in the 100 yard back and 47.44 in the 100 yard free.

Ponsler wasn’t the only member of FAST to post a big swim during the meet. 15-year old Kate Mouser earned her first Winter Juniors cut in the 200-yard breaststroke. After swimming to a near best time in the first session of the meet (2:18.98), she raced the event again on day two, dropping nearly a second and a half for a time of 2:17.46. Mouser was a finalist in the 100 breast at the 2020 IHSAA (Indiana high school) Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships.

Other Notable Swims