Kost Lowers Her Own Swiss National Record In 100 Backstroke

2019 SWISS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, March 21st – Sunday, March 24th
- Hallenbad Buchholz, Hallenbadweg, Uster
- LCM
- Meet Site
- SwimSwam Meet Preview
- Start Lists
- Live Results
Nina Kost of Switzerland just landed herself on her nation’s swimming history books by logging another National Record in the women’s 100m backstroke.
While competing on day 1 of the 2019 Swiss Long Course Championships, Kost staked her claim on the 100m back event early, notching a new NR time of 1:01.59 en route to capturing the top seed out of this morning’s heats. That morning effort lowered her own personal best and previous NR time of 1:01.85 Kost set while competing at the 2018 European Championships.
Tonight, however, Kost got into the 1:01-low range, stopping the clock in a mighty 1:01.14. Splitting 29.69/31.45, Kost delved into new territory, approaching the 1:01:00 barrier and easily dipping under the FINA B cut of 1:02.71 needed for this summer’s World Championships.
