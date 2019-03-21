Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kost Lowers Her Own Swiss National Record In 100 Backstroke

2019 SWISS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Nina Kost of Switzerland just landed herself on her nation’s swimming history books by logging another National Record in the women’s 100m backstroke.

While competing on day 1 of the 2019 Swiss Long Course Championships, Kost staked her claim on the 100m back event early, notching a new NR time of 1:01.59 en route to capturing the top seed out of this morning’s heats. That morning effort lowered her own personal best and previous NR time of 1:01.85 Kost set while competing at the 2018 European Championships.

Tonight, however, Kost got into the 1:01-low range, stopping the clock in a mighty 1:01.14. Splitting 29.69/31.45, Kost delved into new territory, approaching the 1:01:00 barrier and easily dipping under the FINA B cut of 1:02.71 needed for this summer’s World Championships.

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!