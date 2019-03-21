Kost Lowers Her Own Swiss National Record In 100 Backstroke

2019 SWISS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Nina Kost of Switzerland just landed herself on her nation’s swimming history books by logging another National Record in the women’s 100m backstroke.

While competing on day 1 of the 2019 Swiss Long Course Championships, Kost staked her claim on the 100m back event early, notching a new NR time of 1:01.59 en route to capturing the top seed out of this morning’s heats. That morning effort lowered her own personal best and previous NR time of 1:01.85 Kost set while competing at the 2018 European Championships.

Tonight, however, Kost got into the 1:01-low range, stopping the clock in a mighty 1:01.14. Splitting 29.69/31.45, Kost delved into new territory, approaching the 1:01:00 barrier and easily dipping under the FINA B cut of 1:02.71 needed for this summer’s World Championships.