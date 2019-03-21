Mamié Overpowers Swiss 200 Breast Supersuited National Record

2019 SWISS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, March 21st – Sunday, March 24th
- Hallenbad Buchholz, Hallenbadweg, Uster
- LCM
- Meet Site
- SwimSwam Meet Preview
- Start Lists
- Live Results
There is something in the Uster water, as the 3rd Swiss National Record bit the dust on night 1 of the 2019 Swiss Long Course Championships. Representing the nation’s qualifying meet for this summer’s World Championships, the athletes are throwing down some high-octane level performances, including in the women’s 200m breaststroke.
Entering this 4-day meet, the fastest female Swiss swimmer ever in the 200m breast was represented by Patrizia Humplik. Humplik’s National Record of 2:26.89 came way back during the supersuited era of 2009. This morning, however, Lisa Mamié managed to slice .33 off that mark to register a new National Record time of 2:26.56.
However, Mamié wasn’t done, as the Limmat Zuerich swimmer had designs on taking her new mark even lower. Splitting 1:10.56/1:15.18, Mamié dipped under the 2:26 threshold for the first time, stopping the clock at a monster 2:25.74 in the final. That outing not only gave her the gold tonight, but it also essentially guarantees Mamié a spot on the Swiss World Championships roster, clearing the FINA A standard of 2:25.91.
Additionally, Mamié enters the world rankings, tying Spain’s Marina Garcia in the 11th slot.
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 BREAST
LAZOR
2.22.99
|2
|Runa
IMAI
|JPN
|2.23.50
|09/15
|3
|Kanako
WATANABE
|JPN
|2.24.18
|09/09
|4
|Kierra
SMITH
|CAN
|2.24.41
|03/09
|5
|reona
AOKI
|JPN
|2.24.63
|01/26
|6
|Fanny
LECLUYSE
|BEL
|2.24.73
|01/20
|7
|Jessica
VALL
|ESP
|2.24.94
|03/17
|8
|Kako
ISHIDA
|JPN
|2.25.10
|09/09
|9
|Molly
RENSHAW
|GBR
|2.25.61
|03/17
|10
|Bethany
GALAT
|USA
|2.25.66
|03/09
|11
|Marina
GARCIA
|ESP
|2.25.91
|03/17
|12
|Kelsey
WOG
|CAN
|2.26.10
|12/01
