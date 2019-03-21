Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mamié Overpowers Swiss 200 Breast Supersuited National Record

2019 SWISS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

There is something in the Uster water, as the 3rd Swiss National Record bit the dust on night 1 of the 2019 Swiss Long Course Championships. Representing the nation’s qualifying meet for this summer’s World Championships, the athletes are throwing down some high-octane level performances, including in the women’s 200m breaststroke.

Entering this 4-day meet, the fastest female Swiss swimmer ever in the 200m breast was represented by Patrizia Humplik. Humplik’s National Record of 2:26.89 came way back during the supersuited era of 2009. This morning, however, Lisa Mamié managed to slice .33 off that mark to register a new National Record time of 2:26.56.

However, Mamié wasn’t done, as the Limmat Zuerich swimmer had designs on taking her new mark even lower. Splitting 1:10.56/1:15.18, Mamié dipped under the 2:26 threshold for the first time, stopping the clock at a monster 2:25.74 in the final. That outing not only gave her the gold tonight, but it also essentially guarantees Mamié a spot on the Swiss World Championships roster, clearing the FINA A standard of 2:25.91.

Additionally, Mamié enters the world rankings, tying Spain’s Marina Garcia in the 11th slot.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 BREAST

AnnieUSA
LAZOR
03/09
2.22.99
2Runa
IMAI		JPN2.23.5009/15
3Kanako
WATANABE		JPN2.24.1809/09
4Kierra
SMITH		CAN2.24.4103/09
5reona
AOKI		JPN2.24.6301/26
6Fanny
LECLUYSE		BEL2.24.7301/20
7Jessica
VALL		ESP2.24.9403/17
8Kako
ISHIDA		JPN2.25.1009/09
9Molly
RENSHAW		GBR2.25.6103/17
10Bethany
GALAT		USA2.25.6603/09
11Marina
GARCIA		ESP2.25.9103/17
12Kelsey
WOG		CAN2.26.1012/01
View Top 26»

