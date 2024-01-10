Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Knoxville PSS, Mewen Tomac, & NCAA Projections | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the Knoxville Pro Swim, French record-holder Mewen Tomac committing to Cal for 2024-25, and the projected scores for the men’s and women’s 2024 NCAA Championships.

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 1:45 Knoxville Pro Swim Preview
  • 16:46 Mewen Tomac Commits to Cal for 2024-25

SINK or SWIM

  • 27:25 Will the 2024 Men’s NCAA Champs be an ASU Blowout (Win by 80+ Points)?
  • 32:55 Will the 2024 Women’s NCAA Champs be within 30 points?
  • 36:34 Will Anyone Break 20-Seconds in the 50y Back this season?
  • 39:45 Will Adam Peaty win a 4th World Title in the 50 or 100 Breast in Doha?
  • 43:29 Favorite Olympic Storylines

