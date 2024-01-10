Backstroke Specialist Szymon Mieczkowski Sends Late Commitment to Kentucky for 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Schaumburg High School senior Szymon Mieczkowski, one of the fastest high school 200-yard backstrokers in the nation, is the latest addition to head coach Bret Lundgaard‘s rebuilding project at the University of Kentucky.

Mieczkowski committed to the Wildcats for 2024 and beyond in November, just about a week before he blazed six lifetime bests at the FMC Aquatics Speedo Grand Challenge. His highlights included wins in the 100 back (47.44) and 200 back (1:43.64), the latter of which ranks eighth in the nation among high schoolers this season.

Mieczkowski continued his steady improvement curve last year, having dropped more than a second in the 100 back and two seconds in the 200 back since last March. The FMC Aquatic Club standout capped 2023 with an impressive performance at the Winter Junior Championships – East meet, placing 3rd in the 200 back (1:44.12) and 6th in the 100 back (47.67).

As a junior at Schaumburg High School, Mieczkowski earned a runner-up finish in the 100 back (49.22) at the 2023 IHSA Boys State Championship last February. His FMC Aquatic Club teammate, Arizona State commit Brady Johnson, captured the 100 back crown in 48.08.

Best SCY Times

50 back – 22.60

100 back – 47.44

200 back – 1:43.64

200 free – 1:40.29

500 free – 4:34.97

1000 free – 9:36.44

Mieczkowski is already faster than Kentucky’s best backstroker this season, Jack Hamilton, who has put up times of 48.39 (38th in SEC) and 1:47.87 (41st in SEC).

Mieczkowski will still have to improve even more if he wants to dip into SEC scoring territory, but he doesn’t have much further to go as his best times would have just barely missed the C-final at last year’s SEC Championships.

The Wildcat men were not ranked in SwimSwam’s latest power rankings from December, but they earned a nod in the honorable mention section. Lundgaard inherited a difficult situation this summer following former coach Lars Jorgensen‘s resignation in June amid an investigation.

By the time Mieczkowski arrives on campus in Lexington this upcoming fall, the SEC will have become even more competitive with Big 12 powerhouse Texas joining the conference this summer.

