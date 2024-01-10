San Diego State Rolls To Quad Meet Sweep At Home

San Diego State vs Alaska Fairbanks vs Loyola Marymount vs Fresno State

January 8, 2024

San Diego, Calif.

SCY (25 yards)

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego State swim and dive program kept its unblemished record intact this season after sweeping Alaska Fairbanks (157.50 to 82.50), Loyola Marymount (157-94) and Fresno State (151-138) in a quad meet Monday at Aztec Aquaplex.

The Aztecs posted the fastest times in 11 of 14 swimming events and were awarded first-place points in nine while capturing both diving competitions to raise their record to 11-0 on the year.

Meredith Smithbaker , Reka Nyiradi , Mai McKenna and Valentina Lopez Arevalo were double winners for the day, while Riley Tapley , Christiana Williams and Moa Bergdahl also emerged triumphant in individual races, helping the Scarlet and Black extend its winning streak to 61 consecutive dual-meet victories, a span of exactly six years.

SDSU wasted little time asserting itself on Monday, as Evonne Stehr joined forces with Bergdahl, McKenna and Rachel Hubka to capture the event title in the 200 medley relay after completing the race in 1:42.21, which ranks sixth in Aztec Aquaplex history.

Additionally, the Aztecs received a second-place effort from the team of Alex Roberts , Williams, Tapley and Smithbaker (1:44.60), while the foursome of Abby Storm , Liberty Edwards , Emily Tenczar and Alyssa Schiller finished fifth as an exhibition at 1:50.63.

Summer West was SDSU’s top swimmer in the 1,000 freestyle after touching wall in fourth at 10:50.12, while Paige Mitchell was fifth at 10:52.34, followed by Raya Embury-Brown , who took seventh with a clocking of 11:06.47.

At this juncture, the Aztecs reeled off seven consecutive victories, starting with the 200 freestyle, where Nyiradi (1:51.22) edged Avery Turney (1:53.22) for the crown.

Shortly thereafter, SDSU duplicated the feat in the 100 backstroke, as Tapley completed the race with a winning time of 56.22, just ahead of Storm, who placed second at 58.18, while Roberts (58.97) tied for third.

Moments later in 100 breaststroke, Williams catapulted into fourth place in pool history with a victorious clocking of 1:02.16, while Bergdahl placed third with a swim of 1:03.44.

Likewise, McKenna vaulted into fifth place on the all-time Aztec Aquaplex charts after besting the field in the 200 butterfly with an effort of 2:02.28, while Wilma Johansson placed third at 2:05.59, followed by Charlotte Sevin (2:07.75), who finished in the fifth spot.

Additionally, Smithbaker cracked the pool’s top 10 list, climbing into the seventh position after winning the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.41, while Hubka (24.25) took third, followed by Stehr’s fifth-place performance of 24.59.

After a short break, Smithbaker logged her second victory of the day, taking home the gold in the 100 freestyle after touching the wall at 50.94, while Turney placed second with a time of 52.28, followed by Schiller’s fifth-place swim of 53.69.

As the meet progressed, the Aztecs displayed their depth once again in the 200 backstroke, where Nyiradi registered her second victory of the morning with a time of 2:03.09, while Roberts finished in the second spot with a clocking of 2:08.18, followed by Storm’s fourth-place effort of 2:09.00.

SDSU’s event title streak was halted in the 200 breaststroke, where Williams (2:15.10) placed second behind Fresno State’s Aliz Kalmar (2:13.81), while Bergdahl (2:18.52) for the Scarlet and Black.

Nevertheless, the Aztecs owned a comfortable lead on the team scoreboard at this point in the meet, and consequently, their final four swimming events were counted as exhibitions.

In the 500 freestyle, West was SDSU’s top competitor with a second-place time of 5:11.09, followed closely by Johansson, who touched the wall at 5:11.74.

In the 100 butterfly, McKenna posted the fastest swim of the event with a career-best 54.74, which ranks fourth in Aztec Aquaplex history, while Tapley finished third with a season-fast swim of 55.47.

Later in the 200 individual medley, Bergdahl was the first competitor to touch the wall, clocking in at 2:05.92 to edge Nyiradi (2:06.00) and Stehr (2:06.75) in a thrilling finish.

The Aztecs grabbed the top two spots in the 400 freestyle relay, with the team of Smithbaker, McKenna, Schiller and Turney combining for a winning time of 3:26.66, which ranks sixth on the facility’s all-time list, while the combo of Hubka, Storm, Tapley and Johansson took second at 3:31.11.

Over in the diving pool, Valentina Lopez Arevalo was victorious in both the 1-meter and 3-meter events. The SDSU junior eclipsed an NCAA Zone qualifying standard on the 3-meter springboard with a winning total of 290.18 points, while teammates Jessica Schroeder (234.38), Olivia Zamudio (232.80) and Summer Westmoreland (218.03) finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Earlier on the 1-meter board, Lopez Arevalo totaled 259.43 points for her ninth event title of the season, while Zamudio (235.88), Westmoreland (231.45) and Schroeder (207.15) placed second, third and fifth, respectively.

San Diego State will return to the competition pool on Tuesday, Jan. 9, when it tangles with Alaska Fairbanks in another dual meet at Aztec Aquaplex. The Aztecs-Nanooks clash will be conducted as swim-only meet with a pentathlon format, starting at 10 a.m. PT. Admission is free.

SAN DIEGO, Calif.– Fresno State swim and dive team finish in a fight for the top spot in the quad meet at the Aztec Aquaplex.

Fresno State would be in a tough fight with San Diego State all throughout the meet battling for as many first place finishes. Fresno State would complete the meet with six first place finishes out of 12 events. Aliz Kalmar would earn a 4th place high point finish with 717.0 points after top three finishes and two first place finishes.

Splitting even with San Diego State in first place finishes six a-piece, Bulldogs would trail by only 18 points overall to the Aztecs.

“Very happy with how the ladies performed. We always want to win but this is the best we have performed against San Diego State.” said head coach Jeanne Fleck , “We had multiple swimmers do great ( Aliz Kalmar , Laura Kalmar , Maria Rutkauskatie and Sera Hanagan .)”

In the diving well, Grace Ally would finish the meet placing in the top five for both dive events, with a 2nd place finish in 3 meter dive with 264.83 points.

UP NEXT: Fresno State swim team is back home this weekend to face the Pepperdine Waves in a two-day meet starting off with a sprint session on Day 1. While the Dive team takes another trip down south for the UCLA Diving Invitational.

Overall Team

1 San Diego State 630.5

2 Fresno State 612.2

3 Loyola Marymount 490.0

4 Alaska-Fairbanks 448.5

San Diego State 151.00 vs Fresno State 138.00

Fresno State 221.00 vs Loyola Marymount 41.00

Fresno State 213.00 vs Alaska Fairbanks 45.00

200 Medley Relay

3. Matney, A. Kalmar, Hutler, Trentin – 1:45.91

4. Tengan, Byrne, Lucchini, McPhail – 1:47.34

1000 Free

1. L. Kalmar – 10:33.13

2. Ava Elliot – 10:36.97

3. Madison Caserio – 10:40.00

200 Free

3. Sam Arrendondo – 1:54.94

4. Rutkauskatie – 1:55.47

5. Julia Matney – 1:55.94

6. Samarah Melia – x1:56.47

100 Back

5. Korrie Tengan – 59.13

6. Cheyanne Summers – 59.75

7. Kennedy McPhail – 1:00.84

9. Sara Lucchini – x1:02. 62

100 Breast

2. Aliz Kalmar – 1:02.47

4. Jenna Pulkkinen – 1:04.62

5 Byrne, Allie – 1:05.28

6 Beauvais, Brooke – x1:06.50

200 Fly

2 Hanagan, Sera H – 2:04.56

4 Laskey, Clara – 2:06.47

6 Hutler, Kenzie – 2:08.19

7 Elliott, Ava – x2:09.07

50 Free

2 McPhail, Kennedy – 24.21

4 Trentin, Eleonora – 24.44

6 Arredondo, Sam – 24.69

10 Chope, Anna G – x25.56

1 Meter Diving

4 Ally, Grace – 220.73

6 Fagundes, Jaden G – 194.48

7 Esteep, Averee – 114.90

100 freestyle

3 Hutler, Kenzie D – 53.59

4 Pulkkinen, Jenna – 53.66

6 Melia, Samarah – 53.88

7 Rutkauskaite, Marija – x54.10

200 backstroke

3 Tengan, Korrie – 2:08.41

6 Ueda, Katie – 2:10.37

7 Summers, Cheyanne – 2:10.53

8 Rousseau, Abigail – x2:11.97

200 breaststroke

1 Kalmar, Aliz – 2:13.81

4 Beauvais, Brooke – 2:24.68

5 Caserio, Madison – FRES 2:25.96

6 Byrne, Allie – x2:26.71

500 freestyle

1 Kalmar, Laura – 5:04.54

2 Elliott, Ava – 5:12.87

3 Baldwin, Riley- 5:13.06

4 Hanagan, Sera – x5:14.68

100 butterfly

1 Matney, Julia – 55.43

2 Laskey, Clara – 57.90

4 Lucchini, Sara – 1:00.68

3 Meter Diving

2 Ally, Grace – 264.83

6 Fagundes, Jaden – 212.10

7 Esteep, Averee- 149.70

200 IM

1 Hanagan, Sera – 2:07.39

2 Kalmar, Aliz – 2:07.79

3 Arredondo, Sam – 2:09.64

4 Pulkkinen, Jenna – x2:10.19

400 freestyle relay.

1 Trentin, Matney, Melia, Hutler – 3:34.06

2 McPhail,Rutkauskaite, Baldwin, Kalmar – 3:36.50

3 Chope, McEvoy, Laskey,Caserio – x3:45.22

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – After a quad meet on Monday, the Nanooks swim team faced San Diego State on Tuesday, Jan. 9. They fell to the Aztecs 33-24.

The two sides competed in 10 events in the dual meet.

To open up, they raced in the 100-yard freestyle. Charlotte Fletcher-Stables was the top finisher for the Nanooks squad, cracking the top-10 with a 10th-place finish and time of 55.98. Dorka Dancsok and Lainey Lioi followed as the second and third-best times for Alaska as Dancsok (13th) posted a 56.41 and Lioi (14th) posted a 56.58. Naomi Burgan and Adeline Berry followed as the other Nanooks to crack the sub-minute mark as Burgan finished 16th with a 58.38 and Berry finished 18th with a time of 59.23. Shannon McCallum took 19th with a 1:00.05, Payton Wojciechowicz took 20th with a 1:00.18, Tori Shoemaker took 21st with a 1:01.08, Meah McCallum took 22nd with a 1:01.24, Kaidence Sampsel and Mesa Moran tied for 24th with a 1:03.16 and Kylee Carter took 26th with a 1:08.81.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Dorka Dansok led the way with an eighth-place finish and time of 1:01.94 – she was followed by Berry in 12th-place and a time of 1:05.06. The final Nanooks in the top-20 were Naomi Burgan (15th – 1:07.84), Charlotte Fletcher-Stables (16th – 1:08.65), Mesa Moran (17th – 1:09.05), Lainey Lioi (18th – 1:09.61) and Shannon McCallum (19th – 1:10.98). The final racers for Alaska was Kaidence Sampsel and Kylee Carter as the two took 21st and 22nd with times of 1:16.93 and 1:26.75, respectively. The 100-yard backstroke was the third event of the morning and Charlotte Fletcher-Stables posted a big showing for the Nanooks. She took second in the event, posting a time of 58.97, trailing the winning time by less than half a second. Dorka Dancsok followed in 12th with a time of 1:04.67. Lainey Lioi finished just behind in 14th with a time of 1:07.55. The Nanooks rounded out the results with Wojciechowicz (17th – 1:10.86), Burgan (18th – 1:11.22), Berry (19th – 1:11.25), S. McCallum (20th – 1:12.06), Sampsel (21st – 1:14.53), Moran (22nd – 1:16.61) and Carter (23rd – 1:23.19).

Dorka Dancsok led the way for Alaska in the 100-yard breaststroke, taking sixth and nearly making the top-five with a finishing time of 1:09.76. Tori Shoemaker followed in 11th with a time of 1:16.50. Shannon McCallum and Naomi Burgan had a top-15 finish with times of 1:19.73 (McCallum – 13th) and 1:20.07 (Burgan – 15th). Adeline Berry , Payton Wojciechowicz , Charlotte Fletcher-Stables , Meah McCallum , Kaidence Sampsel , Kylee Carter and Mesa Moran rounded out the finishing times for the Nanooks.

Alaska had two top-10 finishers in the 100-yard IM as Dancsok took eighth-place with a finishing time of 1:04.22 and Fletcher-Stables took 10th with a time of 1:05.39. Shoemaker, Berry, Burgan, Wojciechowicz, McCallum, Sampsel, Moran and Carter took 14-21 for the Nanooks. The 50-yard freestyle saw Lainey Lioi lead the way for the Nanooks, finishing 10th with a 26.72. Burgan followed in 11th (27.41) and Wojciechowicz took 12th with a 27.95. Shannon McCallum (28.02), Adeline Berry (28.19), Meah McCallum (28.40) and Mesa Moran (29.37) rounded out the racers for Alaska. Adeline Berry turned around and led the way for Alaska in the 50-yard butterfly, taking eighth with a time of 29.26. Lioi followed in ninth with 30.74 and Burgan finished 10th with a 30.89. Shannon McCallum took 13th and Mesa Moran took 14th, respectively. In the third-to-last individual event, Lioi led the way for Alaska again with a 10th-place finish and time of 30.99 in the 50-yard backstroke. Burgan took 12th with a 33.53, McCallum took 13th with a 33.67, Wojciechowicz took 14th with a 34.22 and Moran took 15th with a 37.05.

Tori Shoemaker took eighth with a 35.31, Burgan followed in ninth with a 35.91 and Shannon McCallum took 10th with a 36.17. Adeline Berry , Payton Wojciechowicz , Meah McCallum and Mesa Moran took 12-15 for the Nanooks, all cracking sub-40 seconds.

The final event was the 500-yard freestyle. Four Nanooks competed as Dorka Dancsok led the way with a sixth-place finish and time of 5:29.15. Charlotte Fletcher-Stables took seventh with a time of 5:43.04, Kaidence Sampsel took eighth with a 6:05.50 and Kylee Carter took ninth with a 6:28.28.

Alaska returns home this weekend as they welcome Westmont College for a Friday/Saturday matchup on Jan. 12-13.