Kiwi Olympic Finalist Clareburt Hit With COVID Before World Championships

Olympic finalist Lewis Clareburt was among the 12-strong lineup Swimming New Zealand announced for this summer’s Commonwealth Games but the 22-year-old has been dealt a setback.

The IM specialist is rendered out of the pool while battling COVID-19, a situation not ideal with the FINA World Aquatics Championships taking place later this month.

“It’s a big disruption having a week out of the pool, it’s not ideal, but it’s not life-threatening for the world champs so I’m confident a week out won’t stop me swimming fast in Budapest,” Clareburt told RNZ.

“We were in the fourth (and last) week of a block of heavy training, so it was an important week.”

Clareburt is hoping to re-enter the pool this week provided he passes the strict health and safety checks required to do so.

“Swimming is a high cardiovascular sport and that’s where Covid hits you the hardest so I’ll have to see a sports doctor to make sure that I’m safe to get back in the pool and won’t risk getting long Covid or suffer any other long-standing issues.” (RNZ)

A 400m IM bronze medalist at the last edition of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Clareburt is slated to try to defend that title, as well as race the 200m IM in Birmingham. Note that the World Championships roster/event line-ups for New Zealand have not been disseminated.

He’ll first be heading to Slovakia for ta training camp before Budpatest and is scheduled to remain in Europe ahead of the Commonwealth Games set to begin in late July.

“I’m just excited for the rest of this year, it’s all about racing and a time to travel again, hopefully, have a bit of fun because that’s what helps you to train at the end of the day.”

