Kieran Smith: “During the race I wasn’t thinking about time at all”

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

World Record: Paul Biedermann (GER) – 3:40.07 (2009)

American Record: Larsen Jensen – 3:42.78 (2008)

US Open Record: Larsen Jensen – 3:43.53 (2008)

World Junior Record: Mack Horton (AUS) – 3:44.60 (2014)

2016 Olympic Champion: Mack Horton (AUS) – 3:41.55

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Connor Jaeger – 3:43.79

Wave I Cut: 3:57.29

Wave II Cut: 3:54.21

It was Kieran Smith against the clock in the men’s 400 free final, and the University of Florida swimmer got the job done as he torched his personal best and got well under the FINA ‘A’ cut in a time of 3:44.86.

Smith, 21, got out and attacked the race from the jump, flipping in a blazing 1:50.35 at the 200. He held it together down the back-half, annihilating his previous best of 3:47.71 and the Olympic qualifying time of 3:46.78.