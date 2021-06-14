Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kieran Smith: “During the race I wasn’t thinking about time at all”

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

  • World Record: Paul Biedermann (GER) – 3:40.07 (2009)
  • American Record: Larsen Jensen – 3:42.78 (2008)
  • US Open Record: Larsen Jensen – 3:43.53 (2008)
  • World Junior Record: Mack Horton (AUS) – 3:44.60 (2014)
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Mack Horton (AUS) – 3:41.55
  • 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Connor Jaeger – 3:43.79
  • Wave I Cut: 3:57.29
  • Wave II Cut: 3:54.21
  1. Kieran Smith (FLOR), 3:44.86
  2. Jake Mitchell (CSC), 3:48.17
  3. Ross Dant (NCS), 3:48.30

It was Kieran Smith against the clock in the men’s 400 free final, and the University of Florida swimmer got the job done as he torched his personal best and got well under the FINA ‘A’ cut in a time of 3:44.86.

Smith, 21, got out and attacked the race from the jump, flipping in a blazing 1:50.35 at the 200. He held it together down the back-half, annihilating his previous best of 3:47.71 and the Olympic qualifying time of 3:46.78.

Mr Piano
41 minutes ago

I think that improvement will really come in the last 200. To me it seemed like he cruised the 3rd 100, he was nice and long the whole way

