Kiera Liesinger (2022) Verbals to UConn with Big East “A” Final-ready Times

Kiera Liesinger from Eagan, Minnesota has announced her intention to swim at the University of Connecticut beginning in the fall of 2022.

“SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career uconn !! I’m extremely grateful to my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me through this process. Also, huge thanks to the coaching staff at UConn for the opportunity to swim with an amazing group of women. 💙🤍 #proudtobeahusky #uconnbound”

Liesinger attends Eagan High School. She recently concluded her junior year swimming season by winning the 100 breast (1:04.01) and 200 IM (2:08.67) at the Minnesota High School Class AA Section 3 Championships.

In club swimming, where she represents Riptide, Liesinger is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 breast and a Futures qualifier in the 100 breast. Her best 200 IM time comes from the 2020-21 high school season but her breaststroke times date from last March’s Minnesota Senior Short Course State Championships where she won the 200 breast and came in 4th in the 100. She also notched PBs in the 100 IM and 400 IM, finishing 22nd in the latter.

In the summer of 2019, she updated her best times in the LCM 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM at Minneapolis Sectionals and Minnesota Senior Long Course State Championships. At Sectionals, she placed 18th in the 200m breast (2:41.19) and 24th in the 100 breast (1:15.03 in prelims), while at the LSC meet she was 7th in the 200 breast, 8th in the 100 breast, 14th in the 400 IM (5:27.22), and 16th in the 200 IM (2:32.35 in prelims).

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 1:03.87

200 breast – 2:16.51

200 IM – 2:08.67

400 IM – 4:37.42

UConn’s class of 2026 is shaping up nicely, with verbal commitments from Alexis Martino, Hannah Jyawook, and Paige Spencer in addition to Liesinger. The Huskies now compete in the Big East whose conference championship meet was postponed until April 7-10, 2021. At the 2020 Big East Championships, Liesinger’s best 100 and 200 breast times would have been among the team’s top three, with Katelyn Walsh (1:02.09/2:14.11) and Anna Mecca (1:03.73/2:19.78). Liesinger will arrive in Storrs just in time to take over at the head of the breaststroke group when Walsh and Mecca graduate in 2022.

UConn moved to the Big East from the American Athletic Conference at the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

