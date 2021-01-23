UConn Adds New Hampshire HS Div. 2 Champion Alexis Martino (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

UConn has picked up Alexis Martino of Phoenix Swimming for fall 2022. A junior at Windham High School, she’ll join UConn’s class of 2026.

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Connecticut! I am so thankful for everyone that has helped and supported me along the way! #gohuskies 💙💙

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 24.06

100 free – 51.34

200 free – 1:52.02

100 breast – 1:04.03

100 fly – 56.00

200 IM – 2:03.32

400 IM – 4:23.14

Martino is the reigning New Hampshire HS Division II State champion in the 200 IM (2:03.32) and 100 fly (56.00); she also won the 200 IM in 2019, as a freshman, making her undefeated at the high school state meet in that event. She also anchored Windham’s 200 free relay in 23.55 and 52.94 on the end of their 400 free relay.

Since the pandemic hit, Martino has gone lifetime bests in the 50 through 500 free (5:01.76), 100 back (58.10), 100 breast and 400 IM.

Last season, Martino would’ve been UConn’s #2 100 freestyler, and she would’ve also ranked #2 on the roster in both IMs. At the 2020 AAC Championships, Martino would’ve been a B-finalist in both IM events, the 100 free, the 100 breast and the 100 fly with her lifetime bests.

Martino joins Paige Spencer and Hannah Jyawook in UConn’s class of 2026.

