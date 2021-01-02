UConn Picks Up SOLO Breaststroker Paige Spencer (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Paige Spencer of SOLO Aquatics has verbally committed to UConn for fall 2022. Spencer is a junior at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

I am honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at the University of Connecticut! I want to thank the UCONN coaching staff for giving me this amazing opportunity, and I look forward to training and competing with an outstanding group of athletes. I also want to give a huge thank you to all of my coaches, teammates, friends and family who have supported me along the way! #gohuskies

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 1:04.10

200 breast – 2:25.81

200 IM – 2:11.32

Spencer’s best stroke is breaststroke, and she’s gone lifetime bests in both breaststroke races since the pandemic hit. Going into 2020, Spencer was at 1:06.84 in the 100 and 2:27.19 in the 200; she’s brought her 100 breast down by almost three seconds, though, and her 200 by over one.

In 2019, Spencer raced in both breaststroke events at the Speedo Junior Nationals. Most recently, she competed in both breaststrokes at the virtual U.S. Open, going 1:13.29 in the 200 and 2:43.17 in the 200. Her bests are from summer 2019, where she went 1:12.38 in the 100 and 2:39.59 in the 200, and she was runner-up in the 100 at the 2019 New England LSC Championships.

Katelyn Walsh led the Huskies last season in the breaststrokes at 1:02.0/2:14.1. A junior this season, she was fifth in both events at the 2020 American East Championships. At that meet, Spencer would’ve made B-finals in both breast events.

Spencer joins distance freestyler Hannah Jyawook in UConn’s class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.