Inaugural Swim Wales Super Series Posts Final Results

SWIM WALES SUPER SERIES

3 Stages

Age Groups

SCM (25m)

Full Results

In October Swim Wales announced an innovative new competition for its members with the launch of its Super Series.

The inaugural virtual event was held across 3 stages that span 1 week each. Stage 1 ran from October 19th through October 25th, stage 2 from November 2nd through November 8th, and finally, stage 3 from November 16th through November 22nd.

Originally, the swimmers who landed among the top 8 within each age group at the end of stage 3 were to be invited to a super final. The super final was slated to be held from December 7th through December 13th.

However, as we reported, Wales entered a national lockdown, which led to Swim Wales cancelling the super final. Instead, overall winners were selected using their fastest submitted times across the 3 stages of the competition.

Key Open swimmers’ results are below: