Inaugural Swim Wales Super Series Posts Final Results

SWIM WALES SUPER SERIES
- 3 Stages
- Age Groups
- SCM (25m)
- Full Results
In October Swim Wales announced an innovative new competition for its members with the launch of its Super Series.
The inaugural virtual event was held across 3 stages that span 1 week each. Stage 1 ran from October 19th through October 25th, stage 2 from November 2nd through November 8th, and finally, stage 3 from November 16th through November 22nd.
Originally, the swimmers who landed among the top 8 within each age group at the end of stage 3 were to be invited to a super final. The super final was slated to be held from December 7th through December 13th.
However, as we reported, Wales entered a national lockdown, which led to Swim Wales cancelling the super final. Instead, overall winners were selected using their fastest submitted times across the 3 stages of the competition.
Key Open swimmers’ results are below:
- City of Cardiff’s Harriet Jones wreaked havoc across the women’s open category, reaping the top spot across multiple events. Jones took the 50m free in 25.13, the 100m free in 56.19, the 50m fly in 26.45 and the 100m fly in 57.55.
- Commonwealth Games medalist Alys Thomas also raced in this Super Series event, taking the 400m free in 4:12.81, as well as the 200m fly in 2:06.99.
- Daniel Jones of Swansea was another repeat winner, with the open category swimmer claiming the 50m/100m free double in times of 21.93 and 48.74, respectively. He also sneaked into the wall in a time of 23.12 to snag the 50m fly top time.
- Medi Harris wound up on top of the open 50m back (27.63) as well as the 100m back (59.49), while Chloe Tutton scored the quickest 50m breast and 100m breast outings of 31.51 and 1:08.12, respectively.
- The men’s open breaststroke events saw Kyle Booth complete the sweep, posting marks of 27.29, 59.45, and 2:08.63.
- Several events saw William Ryley climb atop the rankings, with the Welsh National swimmer hitting the top open 200m free time of 1:47.55, 200m back time of 1:58.58 and 200m IM time of 2:00.57 over the course of the competition.