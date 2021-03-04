North Carolina 3A 200 IM Champion Alison Thome Verbals to Alabama (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alison Thome of Mecklenburg Swim Association in North Carolina has verbally committed to Alabama for fall 2022. Thome is a junior at Cuthbertson High School.

I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Alabama! Big thanks to my friends, family, and coaches who supported me along the way! Roll tide❤️🐘

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.84

100 free – 51.28

200 free – 1:50.46

200 IM – 2:02.64

At the North Carolina HS 3A State Championships, Thome was part of all three of Cuthbertson’s relays, helping them each finish within the top three. She was DQ’d in her individual event, the 200 IM, but her lifetime best 2:02.64 would’ve been fast enough to win the 3A title. Thome won the title in 2020, with the aforementioned best.

The Alabama women had an outstanding 2021 SEC Championships performance, placing fourth and nearly beating Georgia for third. Their 200 IM group was exceptional, with three different women going under the 200 IM program record at the meet, including two freshmen. The Crimson Tide sprinters were also impressive, as Kalia Antoniou won the 50 free SEC title and Morgan Scott the 100 free crown.

Thome joins Laci Black, Kylee Grafmiller, Mackenzie Brandt, Ana Fleming and Stella Grace Watts in Alabama’s class of 2026.

