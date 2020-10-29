Alabama Lands Winter Juniors A-Finalist Laci Black for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Laci Black of RACE (TX) has verbally committed to Alabama for fall 2022. She’s one of the top recruits nationally, and made our 2022 Girls HS rankings in our ‘Ones to Watch’ category.

I am beyond thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to further my swimming and academic career at the University of Alabama! I want to say a special thank you to my coaches, teammates and family for helping me along this journey. Alabama is an amazing University and I can’t wait to see what the future holds. Roll Tide🐘❤️🤍 ❗️#wherelegendsaremade

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:50.49

500 free – 4:51.63

1000 free – 10:02.57

1650 free – 16:37.34

100 fly – 57.43

200 fly – 2:00.18

200 IM – 2:04.27

400 IM – 4:14.92

Black is one of the top 400 IMers in the class of 2022, and she’s also a strong endurance freestyler and butterflier.

At the 2019 Winter Junior Championships – West, Black swam a lifetime best 4:14.92 in the 400 IM to place third overall after only making the C-final in 2018. In 2019, she also made the 200 fly C-final, touched at 10th in the mile, and was just one place out of the 500 free C-final.

Last summer, at Speedo Junior Nationals, Black finished 11th in the 800m free (8:52.78) and 18th in the 400m IM (4:53.06), going lifetime bests in both. At a sectional champs in Texas last summer, Black went a lifetime best 2:14.28 in the 200m fly to snag an Olympic Trials cut.

In the 200 fly, Alabama returns sophomore Rhyan White (1:55.78) and juniors Morgan Liberto (1:56.22) and Cat Wright (1:57.96). They also return Mallory Underwood, now a senior, who was 4:13.68 in the 400 IM last season after they graduated Alexis Preski (1:56.2 FL and 4:06.8 IM as a senior). Last year, Black would’ve been the Crimson Tide’s #3 400 IMer and she would’ve scored in the 400 IM C-final at the 2020 SEC Championships.

Black joins another top miler in the class, Stella Grace Watts, in Alabama’s class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.