North Carolina 4A Relay Champion Amaya Hanley Verbals to Duke (2021)

SwimMAC’s Amaya Hanley has verbally committed to Duke University’s class of 2025, set to join the Blue Devils next fall. Hanley is a senior at William Amos Hough High School.

I am so proud, honored, and EXCITED to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic careers at Duke University!!! Big shoutout to all of my friends, family, swim coaches, and incredible teachers that have helped me along the way – I love you all! Cannot wait to be a Blue Devil💙😈

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 back – 25.57

100 back – 54.67

200 back – 1:58.18

100 fly – 56.22

200 fly – 2:02.29

200 IM – 2:03.96

400 IM – 4:25.80

Hanley is a versatile talent, but she’s strongest in the backstroke events. She’s finished top-eight in the 200 IM and 100 back at the last three North Carolina HS 4A State Championships, and as a junior last season she hit a career-high third in the 100 back (54.67). She also was 25.57 leading off Hough’s 200 medley relay and split 52.02 on their 400 free relay, both of which won 2020 4A titles.

Hanley was also on Hough’s title-winning 400 free relay in 2018 as a freshman, when her team won the 4A overall title. With SwimMAC, she’s raced at the last two Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East as well as the 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals last summer.

Duke’s backstroke group is led by sophomore Emma Shuppert (24.4/52.2/1:58.3) and junior Shayna Hollander (25.0/53.0/1:56.6). Freshman Emily Lenihan hit times of 54.21/1:56.55 in the backstrokes at Duke’s season kick-off intrasquad recently, going a personal best in the 200. Right now, Hanley’s 200 back best would’ve scored in the 2020 ACC Champs C-final, and she would’ve just missed scoring in the 100 back.

Hanley joins sprinters KyAnh Truong and McKenna Smith, and diver Margo O’Meara, in Duke’s class of 2025.

