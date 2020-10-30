‘Bama Keeps Rolling with 2022 Verbal from Delaware HS Champion Mackenzie Brandt

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mackenzie Brandt of the Suburban Seahawks Club has verbally committed to the University of Alabama for fall 2022. She’s currently a junior at Ursuline Academy in Wilmington, Del.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Alabama! The coaches made me feel like part of the Bama family immediately. I would like to thank my coaches, family, and friends for helping me pursue my goals throughout this process. Roll Tide!❤️🐘

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:50.97

500 free – 4:52.87

1000 free – 9:57.88

1650 free – 16:38.25

100 back – 57.75

200 back – 1:59.50

100 fly – 57.45

200 fly – 2:02.36

Brandt is the two-time defending 500 free Delaware HS State Champion, going her lifetime best 4:52.87 at the 2020 state championships in February. There, she was also second in the 200 free (1:51.88) and led off Ursuline Academy’s winning 200 medley relay (26.81). Brandt successfully defended her 2019 title, where she was 4:57.64 and was the 200 free runner-up, too (1:52.72).

In January, Brandt hit lifetime bests in long course meters in the 200m free (2:04.06) and 400m free (4:21.74).

Alabama had two women break 4:40 in the 500 free last season, and they return one of them: Kensey McMahon. The junior went 4:38.66 to take third in the 500 free at the 2020 SEC Championships, and she went on to win the conference crown in the mile (15:43.74). Last season, McMahon set Alabama program records in the 500, 1000 and 1650 free.

Brandt would’ve scored in the mile at the 2020 SEC Champs at 23rd; she’s Alabama’s third 2022 commit on the women’s side and the third distance specialist, too.

Brandt joins Laci Black, a SwimSwam 2022 ‘One to Watch,’ and Stella Grace Watts in Alabama’s class of 2026.

