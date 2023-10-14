Kaylee McKeown’s 57.63 100 Back Highlights Four World Cup Record Broken on Day 2 in Athens

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – ATHENS

Friday, October 13th – Sunday, October 15th

Athens, Greece

LCM (50m)

Prelims 9:00am (EEST)/ 2:oo am (EDT)

Finals 6:00 pm (EEST)/ 11:00 am (EDT)

Make that five World Cup records in five finals for Australian backstroke phenom Kaylee McKeown.

The 22-year-old world record holder cruised to victory in the 100 back by more than two seconds with a winning time of 57.63 on Saturday, within two tenths of her global standard (57.45) from 2021.

McKeown was only a tenth of a second away from her winning time from the 2023 World Championships (57.53), in the process lowering her own World Cup record of 57.95 from the previous stop in Berlin, Germany. She was the only swimmer under a minute in the final as Canada’s Kylie Masse (1:00.10) and Ingrid Wilm (1:00.57) took silver and bronze, respectively.

McKeown’s 57.63 is tied for the sixth-fastest swim ever, and she now owns six of the top seven performances of all time — all the others coming in either May, June, or July. It’s the fastest October swim on record by more than half a second ahead of Emily Seebohm‘s 58.37.

After McKeown came just .04 seconds shy of the 50 back world record on Friday with a personal-best 27.02, we may be on world record watch next weekend in Budapest, Hungary. One thing is for certain: She’s running away with the overall World Cup crown on the women’s side, which is accompanied by a six-figure bonus.

McKeown’s 100 back World Cup record was one of four to fall on Saturday after only one went down on Friday (courtesy of McKeown in the 50 back).

Norwegian Olympian Henrik Christiansen, 27, got the record-breaking action started with an 800 free victory in 7:51.92. It wasn’t a lifetime best (7:41.28 from 2019 World Championships, where he won silver), but he still crushed Gregorio Paltrinieri‘s World Cup record of 7:56.96 from 2015 by more than five seconds.

Then Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey kept the ball rolling with a 200 free win in 1:55.03, sneaking under the previous World Cup record of 1:55.10 that the 25-year-old set last weekend in Berlin. Her best time is a 1:53.92 from the Tokyo Olympics, where she claimed silver.

Last but not least, Swedish world record holder Sarah Sjostrom brought the 50 fly World Cup record under 25 seconds for the first time with a winning time of 24.97. The 30-year-old sprint legend lowered her own World Cup record of 25.06 from last weekend in Berlin.