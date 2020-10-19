Katinka on Her 1st Racing in 6 Months “I fought for the points” (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 2
- Sunday, October 18: 6 PM – 8 PM Local Time (12 noon – 2 PM U.S. Eastern, 1 AM- 3 AM J+1 Japan)
- Monday, October 19: 4 PM – 6 PM Local Time (10 AM – 12 PM U.S. Eastern, 11 PM – 1 AM Japan Time)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) Format
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Full Match 2, Day 1 Results
- Match 1 & 2 Results Merged
- Teams: London Roar, DC Trident, Aqua Centurions, Iron
Reported by Retta Race.
WOMEN’S 200 FLY
With the team scores incredibly close from 2nd to 4th, this was a big win for Iron. Hosszu was patient in this one and took over late to win by almost a full second. She pulled the jackpot over Aqua Centurion Tain Bruce. Iron was in the hunt for a 1-2 at one point, but Maria Ugolkova dropped off to 6th late. Still, Iron leapfrogs the Aqua Centurions for second in team points, while DC has started to close on both teams with a 2-4 finish.
WOMEN’S 400 IM
Katinka Hosszu remains undefeated in the 400 IM in ISL history. The Iron lady cruised to a win here, though here time of 4:30.52 was well behind the winner from match #1 (Melanie Margalis in 4:25.48). Hosszu did manage to jackpot both of the Aqua Centurions in this race.