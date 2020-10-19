Katinka on Her 1st Racing in 6 Months “I fought for the points” (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 2

Reported by Retta Race.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

With the team scores incredibly close from 2nd to 4th, this was a big win for Iron. Hosszu was patient in this one and took over late to win by almost a full second. She pulled the jackpot over Aqua Centurion Tain Bruce. Iron was in the hunt for a 1-2 at one point, but Maria Ugolkova dropped off to 6th late. Still, Iron leapfrogs the Aqua Centurions for second in team points, while DC has started to close on both teams with a 2-4 finish.

WOMEN’S 400 IM

Katinka Hosszu remains undefeated in the 400 IM in ISL history. The Iron lady cruised to a win here, though here time of 4:30.52 was well behind the winner from match #1 (Melanie Margalis in 4:25.48). Hosszu did manage to jackpot both of the Aqua Centurions in this race.